President Joe Biden on Monday annoucned the revival of a counterterrorism operation in Somalia that will mean the reassignment of hundreds of US ground forces to the war-torn country.

The move was first reported by The New York Times, which also noted that the president had approved a request from the US Department of Defense to authorise the targeting of roughly a dozen leaders of the al Qaeda-affiliated Al Shabab terrorist group.

More to follow…

Source Link Biden redeploys hundreds of special ops ground forces to Somalia