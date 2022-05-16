President Joe Biden on Monday annoucned the revival of a counterterrorism operation in Somalia that will mean the reassignment of hundreds of US ground forces to the war-torn country.
The move was first reported by The New York Times, which also noted that the president had approved a request from the US Department of Defense to authorise the targeting of roughly a dozen leaders of the al Qaeda-affiliated Al Shabab terrorist group.
More to follow…
Source Link Biden redeploys hundreds of special ops ground forces to Somalia