Biden redeploys hundreds of special ops ground forces to Somalia

Posted on May 16, 2022 0

President Joe Biden on Monday annoucned the revival of a counterterrorism operation in Somalia that will mean the reassignment of hundreds of US ground forces to the war-torn country.

The move was first reported by The New York Times, which also noted that the president had approved a request from the US Department of Defense to authorise the targeting of roughly a dozen leaders of the al Qaeda-affiliated Al Shabab terrorist group.

More to follow…

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Biden redeploys hundreds of special ops ground forces to Somalia