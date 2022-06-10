Biden reacts to first Capitol riot hearing: ‘Forces that led to January 6th remain at work today’

President Joe Biden spoke about the revelations made public at the House select committee investigating the January 6 riot at the US Capitol.

Mr Biden made his remarks while speaking at the port of Los Angeles to speak about supply chain issues. But he began his address by speaking about speaking about the committee’s first prime time hearing on Thursday evening, which featured testimony from documentarian Nicholas Quested and officer Caroline Edwards.

Mr Biden, who said he did not get to watch the hearings because he was conducting other business while he is in California for the Summit of the Americas, called the raid a brutal assault on American democracy and a brutal attack on law enforcement who were working that day.

“It’s important the American people understand what truly happened and to understand that the same forces that led to January 6th remain at work today,” Mr Biden said. “It’s about our democracy itself. We have to protect our democracy.”

Mr Biden said he knows it sounds cliche to say it since plenty of Americans hear the saying in school.

“I have to admit to you, I never thought that it was going to be this straightforward a challenge before”, he said. “The rule of law matters in democracies. And we’re seeing how the battle for the soul of America has been far from won.”

The hearings, led by committee Chairman Bennie Thompson and Vice Chairwoman Liz Cheney featured never-before-seen footage of the riot that showed the gravity of the injuries law enforcement suffered and video testimony from former Trump administration officals. The select committee said that many Republican members of Congress sought to receive pardons for their actions during the riot.

“We can unite and defend this nation, Democrat and Republican, allow no one to place a dagger at the throat of our democracy”, he said.

