The Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for large firms will come into effect on 4 January, with the threat of hefty fines for willful violations.

Under federal rules issued by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), Covid-19 vaccinations or weekly testing will be required for workers at private companies with 100 or more employees.

The move is part of President Joe Biden’s push to drive up vaccination rates, with similar rules for federal workers and contractors coming into effect in the coming weeks.

According to the new rules, the first deadline is 5 December, when employers must provide time off for workers to get vaccinated and ensure those who are yet to get their shots are wearing masks.

Full vaccination is required by 4 January, with fines of up to $13,653 for each serious violation, and as high as $136,532 for any employer who deliberately disregards the mandate.

The new rules will cover up to 84 million Americans and will be enforced by inspections to check for compliance.

More follows…

Source Link Biden orders US companies to vaccinate all staff by January 4 or face fines up to $136,000