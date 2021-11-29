Biden not ruling out further US travel restrictions in wake of omicron variant: ‘We’ll see’

President Joe Biden did not rule out the possibility of further travel restrictions to combat or delay the spread of the omicron variant of Covid-19 at a press conference on Monday.
Speaking with reporters, Mr Biden was asked whether his administration would consider further extending bans beyond the southern region of Africa if the variant was detected on a wide scale in other countries.
“Are you considering additional travel restrictions on countries where the variant has been detected?” asked a reporter for The Wall Street Journal.
“The degree of the spread” contributes to the decision over whether or not to impose travel bans, Mr Biden explained, adding that he didn’t “anticipate” more bans coming into effect.
“We’ll see,” he added.
