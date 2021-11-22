Biden nominates Jerome Powell to stay as Fed chair despite progressive opposition

President Joe Biden announced the nomination of Jerome Powell to continue his tenure as chair of the Federal Reserve, a move that was opposed by progressives who fear he is opposing more significant oversight of the US banking system.

The White House released a statement confirming that Mr Powell’s nomination to serve again as chair had been sent to the Senate. The decision comes after weeks of criticism from progressives and a public vow from Sen Elizabeth Warren to oppose his nomination.

“I’m confident that Chair Powell and Dr. Brainard’s focus on keeping inflation low, prices stable, and delivering full employment will make our economy stronger than ever before,” said Mr Biden in a statement.

While defections from the party’s left wing would normally doom a nominee, the White House can likely expect some Republican support for confirming Mr Powell’s nomination.

More follows…

