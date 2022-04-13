Biden news: President calls Putin’s war on Ukraine ‘genocide’ in Iowa remarks on gas price

220412 – Biden Calls Putin’s War -Genocide- During Iowa Speech

President Joe Biden has described the actions of Vladimir Putin’s army in Ukraine as “genocide” for the first time. In remarks in Iowa concerning gas prices, the president said: “Your family budget, your ability to fill up your tank — none of it should hinge on whether a dictator declares war and commits genocide a half a world away.”

Mr Biden has used the phrase “war crimes” before, but the administration has until now steered away from the term “genocide” when talking about the actions of Russian troops on the ground in Ukraine.

The White House is managing the fallout from new data showing that consumer prices last year rose at their fastest clip since 1981, wiping out many of the pay rises Americans had received during the post-Covid recovery. The numbers come just as a new poll shows Mr Biden’s already low approval rating sinking to new depths.

His overall rating now stands in the low 40s, having plunged below the 50-point mark around the time of the withdrawal from Afghanistan. The electorate apparently hold him in even lower esteem when it comes to his handling of specific issues like crime and immigration.

Show latest update 1649790315 Manchin slams Biden administration’s inflation response West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin released a statement on today’s record-high inflation numbers slamming the response of the Biden administration and the Federal Reserve and saying “it is a disservice to the American people to act as if inflation is a new phenomenon”. The senator also used the news to push for his own energy policy plans to bring down high prices demanding immediate action. West Virginia Democrat, Senator Joe Manchin Here is the statement in full: “Let me be clear, inflation is a tax and today’s historic inflation data tells another chilling story about how these taxes on Americans are completely out of control. Hard earned wages and financial savings are disappearing faster every month as prices continue to climb, while the pain and frustration of spending more on everyday items lingers over us all, especially among those who can afford it the least. Americans are seeing some of the largest increases in goods such as gas up 48%, beef up 16%, chicken and milk up 13%, and staples like coffee and eggs are up 11%. “When will this end? It is a disservice to the American people to act as if inflation is a new phenomenon. The Federal Reserve and the Administration failed to act fast enough, and today’s data is a snapshot in time of the consequences being felt across the country. Instead of acting boldly, our elected leaders and the Federal Reserve continue to respond with half-measures and rhetorical failures searching for where to lay the blame. The American people deserve the truth about why record inflation is happening and what must be done to control it. “Here is the truth, we cannot spend our way to a balanced, healthy economy and continue adding to our $30 trillion national debt. Getting inflation under control will require more aggressive action by a Federal Reserve that waited too long to act. It demands the Administration and Congress, Democrats and Republicans alike, support an all-the-above energy policy because that is the only way to bring down the high price of gas and energy while attacking climate change. The United States of America is equipped to be energy independent from Russia and other terror-sponsoring countries while also working to fight global climate change and break our dependence on the critical mineral supply change from China. “The inflation number today is only the beginning unless we take immediate action to address the pain being felt across our nation. This is one problem facing the American people that one political party alone cannot fix. The American people cannot wait any longer.” Oliver O’Connell 12 April 2022 20:05 1649791484 Parkland parent tells of touching moment Biden called his wife Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jaime was killed during the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in in Parkland, Florida, in 2018, has been a vocal gun control campaigner since her death. On Monday he was at the White House for President Joe Biden’s announcement regarding ghost guns and the ATF and shared this touching moment. “Truly cannot believe what @POTUS did today. After announcements by him on the ATF & ghost guns, we went into Oval Office for photos. When he learned it was my wedding anniversary, he picked up the phone & called my wife to wish her a Happy Anniversary. What an amazing person.” Mr Guttenberg also appeared on MSNBC to talk about Mr Biden’s action on ghost guns. He said: “There’s not a single thing [Biden] did today that puts anybody’s rights — Second Amendment right — at risk, none of it. This is about protecting our rights to live, our rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.” Oliver O’Connell 12 April 2022 20:24 1649792624 White House condemns Oklahoma’s ‘disturbing’ abortion ban An Oklahoma law criminalising abortion care as a felony with 10-year prison sentences and $100,000 fines for healthcare providers marks an “unconstitititional attack” on women’s health, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement. Alex Woodward reports. Oliver O’Connell 12 April 2022 20:43 1649793764 Can the US military really tackle the climate crisis with new strategy? The Army has released its strategy to cut carbon; Navy and Air Force are in the works. But with most operations exempt from federal emissions targets and alternative fuels not yet viable, can the US military really tackle its self-described ‘urgent threat’, writes senior climate correspondent Louise Boyle. The Catch-22 of the US military’s climate plans The Army has released its strategy to cut carbon; Navy and Air Force are in the works. But with most operations exempt from federal emissions targets and alternative fuels not yet viable, can the US military really tackle its self-described ‘urgent threat’, writes senior climate correspondent Louise Boyle Oliver O’Connell 12 April 2022 21:02 1649794904 Trump’s move to Florida may have been unexpected gift to Manhattan DA Donald Trump’s move to Florida may have given New York prosecutors extra time to carry out their flagging investigation into the former president under an obscure law. Officials in New York usually have five years from the date of alleged crimes to file charges for most felonies, but Mr Trump’s move to Florida, made permanent in 2020, could give officials an extra five years. And they need all the time they can get. Josh Marcus reports. Oliver O’Connell 12 April 2022 21:21 1649795249 Biden speaks about New York subway shooting In Iowa, President Joe Biden remarks on this morning’s shooting on the New York subway in Brooklyn. Jill and I — my wife and I are praying for those that are injured in all of those touched by the trauma. We are grateful for all of the first responders who jumped into action, including the civilians. Civilians who did not hesitate to help their fellow passengers and tried to shield them. My team has been in touch with the New York police commissioner and the Department of Justice is working with the NYPD on the ground. They’re going to continue to stay in close contact with New York authorities as we learn more about the situation over the coming hours and days. The perpetrator of the attack remains at large. Here’s our latest coverage of the incident: Oliver O’Connell 12 April 2022 21:27 1649796476 Biden in Iowa: Filling up your tank shouldn’t hinge on dictator committing genocide In further comments in Menlo, Iowa, President Joe Biden says: “Your family budget, your ability to fill up your tank — none of it should hinge on whether a dictator declares war and commits genocide a half a world away.” This is believed to be the first time Mr Biden has used the word genocide to describe the actions of Vladimir Putin in Ukraine. Oliver O’Connell 12 April 2022 21:47 1649796624 Biden says EPA to issue waiver on ethanol levels in gasoline President Joe Biden announced that the EPA plans to issue an emergency waiver to allow the sale of E15 gasoline — gasoline that uses more ethanol from home-grown crops, and is about 10 cents a gallon cheaper than other types of gas. Oliver O’Connell 12 April 2022 21:50 1649797304 Fox News host complains about ‘ghost gun’ crackdown during Brooklyn subway shooting coverage Fox Business linked its coverage of the Brooklyn subway mass shooting with efforts to regulate so-called “ghost guns”. As a live stream of Brooklyn showed the massive police response to the shooting, anchor Stuart Varney called on Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade to discuss Joe Biden’s push against the untraceable firearms. Justin Vallejo reports. Oliver O’Connell 12 April 2022 22:01 1649798444 Biden says Putin, Russia committing ‘genocide’ in Ukraine John Bowden has the latest. Oliver O’Connell 12 April 2022 22:20

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Biden news: President calls Putin’s war on Ukraine ‘genocide’ in Iowa remarks on gas price