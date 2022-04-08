Biden news – live: Psaki slams Greg Abbott’s migrant bus ‘stunt’ as Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmed to SCOTUS

Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmed as first Black woman Supreme Court justice

President Joe Biden’s first Supreme Court nominee, Ketanji Brown Jackson, has been confirmed by a vote on the Senate floor. Having garnered the support of three Republican senators – Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, and Mitt Romney – she also received the support of all 50 Democrats, becoming the court’s first Black woman justice.

The vote comes after a seven-week nomination process that saw her heavily criticised by Republicans who focused on her supposed record of leniency towards sexual offenders who targeted children. That criticism was in turn widely rejected as a distortion of her past decisions.

Earlier, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has announced she has tested positive for Covid-19, this just having appeared next to President Biden, Chuck Schumer, and other senior figures at a bill signing.

Ms Pelosi’s diagnosis means that three of the top 10 people in the presidential line of succession are currently known to be infected with the virus. The speaker’s team say she is currently asymptomatic.

Meanwhile, in Thursday’s White House press briefing, Jen Psaki dismissed Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s plan to bus migrants from the southern border to Washington DC as a “publicity stunt”.

Show latest update 1649386843 Psaki: Governor Abbott has no authority for ‘publicity stunt’ plan to bus Texas migrants to DC White House press secretary accused Texas Gov Greg Abbott of promising an illegal “publicity stunt” on Thursday after the Republican governor vowed that he would place undocumented migrants on chartered buses to Washington DC. Ms Psaki was asked about the governor’s announcement at her daily news briefing by Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy. In her response, she pointed out that no Texas official, including the governor, had the legal authority to forcibly move persons out of their state, enforce federal immigration law, or even take any official actions across state lines. John Bowden reports. Oliver O’Connell 8 April 2022 04:00 1649385043 Video: Obama visits Joe Biden’s White House ‘I like what you’ve done with the place’: Obama visits Joe Biden’s White House Oliver O’Connell 8 April 2022 03:30 1649384143 Oliver O’Connell 8 April 2022 03:15 1649381443 Voices: The most ridiculous questions asked of Ketanji Brown Jackson during her confirmation hearings Andrew Feinberg recalls some of the mystifyingly absurb questions asked in Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Senate hearings, including: “Do you think we should catch and imprison more or fewer murderers?” Oliver O’Connell 8 April 2022 02:30 1649378743 ICYMI: US will boycott G20 meetings if Russia allowed to attend Ms Yellen raised questions about Russia’s future in the G20 at a US House Financial Services Committee hearing on Wednesday. Maroosha Muzaffar reports. Oliver O’Connell 8 April 2022 01:45 1649376043 Congress votes to suspend trade relations with Russia and Belarus and ban energy imports In a 420-3 vote, the House of Representatives passed legislation suspending permanent normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus amidst Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. The Senate passed the bill unanimously 100-0 earlier on Thursday and it now heads to the desk of President Joe Biden, who plans to sign it. The three no votes in the House were: Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga), Thomas Massie (R-Ky), and Matt Gaetz (R-Fla). In addition, in a 413-9 vote, the House passed legislation to ban imports of Russian oil, gas, and other energy products to the US. The Senate also unanimously passed the bill 100-0 earlier in the day and Mr Biden is likewise planning to sign it into law. The nine no votes were Republicans Marjorie Taylor Greene, Thomas Massie, Matt Gaetz, Dan Bishop, Andy Biggs, Chip Roy, and Paul Gosar; and Democrats Ilhan Omar, and Cori Bush. Oliver O’Connell 8 April 2022 01:00 1649373343 US warns Xi Jinping of ‘what might come his way’ if China supports Russia A top US state department official has warned president Xi Jinping of “what might come his way” if China supports Russia’s Ukraine invasion. China could face sanctions similar to Russia if it supported Russian president Vladimir Putin’s invasion, said Wendy Sherman, the state deparment’s deputy secretary and second-most senior official, to the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday. Maroosha Muzaffar reports. Oliver O’Connell 8 April 2022 00:15 1649370643 Voices: Democrats abandoned Ketanji Brown Jackson. Black women came to bear witness “The absence of Kamala Harris was sorely felt during a vicious set of confirmation hearings,” writes Eric Garcia. Oliver O’Connell 7 April 2022 23:30 1649368723 Senator Susan Collins tests positive for Covid Senator Susan Collins of Maine has tested positive for Covid-19 shortly after casting her vote to confirm Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson on the floor of the Senate. Oliver O’Connell 7 April 2022 22:58 1649368405 Oliver O’Connell 7 April 2022 22:53

