Biden news – live: President’s ‘cheat sheet’ reveals Putin talking points after incendiary remarks in Europe

Biden stands by Putin removal comment but insists he’s not changing policy

As President Joe Biden refused to back down from comments he made at the weekend saying Russian President Vladimir Putin cannot remain in power, a photographer managed to snatch a picture of a list of “tough Putin Q&A talking points” he was carrying at a press conference. Under a question about what he meant when he said Mr Putin “cannot remain in power”, it reads “I was expressing moral outrage I felt toward the actions of this man” and “I was not articulating a change in policy”.

The pre-scripted responses tallied with the president’s given answers to questions about his remarks, which caused consternation among Russia’s allies. “I’m not walking anything back,” he told NBC News reporter Kelly O’Donnell on Monday at the White House. “The fact of the matter is, I was expressing the moral outrage I felt toward the way Putin is dealing and the actions of this man.”

Meanwhile, the president yesterday unveiled his budget proposal for the next fiscal year. Among other things, it calls for higher taxes on the wealthy, lower federal deficits, more money for law enforcement, and greater funding for education, public health, and housing.

Show latest update 1648555674 Biden on funding the police At his press conference announcing his budget proposal yesterday, Joe Biden gave a full-throated defence of his plan to give money to law enforcement – flying in the face of elements in his party who have been banging the “defund the police” drum for nearly two years now. His announcement followed a similar defence of the idea at his State of the Union address. Andrew Naughtie 29 March 2022 13:07 1648551652 Watch: What Biden said about Putin in Poland Joe Biden and his administration are still trying to clear up after an off-the-cuff line on Sunday evening that set off a global row. Overshadowing a highly muscular and otherwise acclaimed speech about the war in Ukraine, the handful of words Mr Biden tossed to the crowd in Warsaw risk reframing the American and international debate on how Nato should respond to Russian aggression. Watch the president’s apparent ad lib below. Biden calls for ‘dictator’ Putin to be removed from power during Poland speech Andrew Naughtie 29 March 2022 12:00 1648549792 Background: how the idea of taxing the rich evolved Joe Biden’s proposed new tax rate for households worth more than $100m has been a long time coming. At the start of the Democratic primary that he ultimately won, the idea of imposing higher taxes on the wealthy and making them pay their “fair share” had become near-orthodoxy in the Democratic mainstream – and Mr Biden himself was on board, at least in principle. As Roxanne Roberts reported at the time, he laid out his public position thus: “I don’t begrudge anybody making a million or hundreds of millions of dollars. I really don’t. But I do think there’s some shared responsibility and it’s not being shared fairly for hardworking, middle-class and working-class people.” Here’s her dispatch from early 2019. When did ‘billionaire’ become a dirty word? A Politico poll shows 76 per cent of registered voters – both Democrats and Republicans – think the wealthiest Americans should pay more, writes Roxanne Roberts. Yet America’s billionaires are reluctant to agree Andrew Naughtie 29 March 2022 11:29 1648546523 Pentagon likely to need more budget funding for Ukraine The Pentagon may have to ask Congress for additional money to support Ukraine to fight the Russian invasion, officials said Monday. Rolling out the defence department’s $773bn request for fiscal year 2023, Pentagon leaders said the budget was finalised before the invasion so it has no specific money for the war. Congress had approved a $13.5bn emergency funding package in early March.“We’ll have to look at this again, probably in the summer, to be prepared for some of the more difficult options,” Pentagon comptroller Michael McCord said. Read more here: Andrew Naughtie 29 March 2022 10:35 1648545045 Activist who met Biden in 2014 says ‘Putin war crimes could have been stopped’ Ukrainian activist Oleksandra Matviichuk who pleaded with US president Joe Biden eight years ago to provide more military aid to her country, has said had he listened to her then, Russia may not have invaded her country and committed war crimes. Ms Matviichuk, a lawyer who heads the Kyiv-based Center for Civil Liberties, recently posted a photograph showing her talking with Biden in April 2014, shortly after the protests in February that year which ended with the ousting of pro-Russian elected president Viktor Yanukovych. “It was a very quick conversation. And he asked me, ‘What can the United States of America do for Ukraine’. And I answered ‘Give us weapons’. And now I repeat this call. Maybe it’s very surprising for a human rights lawyer,” she told The Independent’s Andrew Buncombe. Andrew Naughtie 29 March 2022 10:10 1648538165 Photograph captures Biden’s ‘cheat sheet’ notes US president Joe Biden was photographed carrying a cheat sheet containing notes related to his comments on his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in an apparent attempt to avoid another faux pas. Mr Biden was earlier spotted holding a cheat sheet during his first press conference as president last year that included the headshots of journalists present there who he planned to call on and that also included stats about the infrastructure bill. Stuti Mishra has more. Alisha Rahaman Sarkar 29 March 2022 08:16 1648535917 Biden hits back at Ukraine questions from Fox News reporter President Joe Biden has rebuffed questions about how the US would respond to a Russian chemical weapons attack in Ukraine. Mr Biden refused to say what the US response would be and denied that he had not been calling for a regime change when he said Russian president Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power”. When Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy pressed the president about chemical weapons, he said: “It will trigger a significant response.” “What does that mean?” asked Mr Doocy. “I’m not gonna tell you that. Why would I tell you? You gotta be silly,” the president shot back. Io Dodds reports. Alisha Rahaman Sarkar 29 March 2022 07:38 1648533796 US government to offer vaccinations to migrants The Biden administration will offer Covid-19 vaccinations to migrants taken into custody at the Mexico border. The department of homeland security will provide up to 2,700 vaccines per day, increasing the doses to 6,000 daily by the end of May, CNN reported. Top White House officials reportedly rejected a proposal to vaccinate migrants last year because they thought it would encourage more people to cross the border to the US, sources said. Alisha Rahaman Sarkar 29 March 2022 07:03 1648531632 Remark on Putin’s power was about ‘moral outrage’, says Biden US president Joe Biden on Monday said he is “not walking anything back” after his weekend comment that Russian president Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power”. “This is just stating a simple fact, that this kind of behaviour is totally unacceptable,” he said. The UK and France were among the countries, which distanced themselves from Mr Biden’s remarks on the Russian president in Warsaw. French president Emanuel Macron said he “wouldn’t use those terms, because I continue to speak to President Putin, because what do we want to do collectively? We want to stop the war that Russia launched in Ukraine, without waging war and without escalation”. British education secretary Nadhim Zahawi said it was “for the Russian people to decide how they are governed”. Alisha Rahaman Sarkar 29 March 2022 06:27 1648528500 Higher taxes on rich, lower deficits: Biden unveils 2023 budget President Joe Biden released a budget blueprint Monday that calls for higher taxes on the wealthy, lower federal deficits, more money for police and greater funding for education, public health and housing. In essence, it tries to tell voters what a diverse and at times fractured Democratic party stands for. The bottom line: Biden is proposing a total of $5.8 trillion in federal spending in fiscal 2023, which begins in October, slightly less than what was projected to be spent this year before the supplemental spending bill was signed into law this month. The deficit would be $1.15 trillion. Oliver O’Connell 29 March 2022 05:35

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Biden news – live: President’s ‘cheat sheet’ reveals Putin talking points after incendiary remarks in Europe