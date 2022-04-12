Biden news – live: President unveils ‘ghost guns’ plan with rallying cry to ‘fund the police’

War in Ukraine ‘far from over’, says Joe Biden

President Joe Biden announced new gun regulations on Monday to rein in so-called “ghost guns” – privately made firearms without serial numbers that have been used in several high-profile violent crimes.

Mr Biden also nominated Steve Dettlebach, an Obama-era US attorney, to run the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, making the announcement at an event in the grounds of the White House.

The ceremony was attended by survivors of and family members left bereaved by mass shootings including the Parkland school massacre and the shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando.

Also on Monday, the president held a virtual bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The pair discussed a wide range of issues including touching on Ukraine and hinted at meeting in person in May at the Quad nations summit in Tokyo.

Mr Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have both tested negative for Covid-19, according to the White House, meaning they have so far escaped something of an outbreak among the DC political class. Among those recently testing positive are White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock.

Show latest update 1649733325 Readout of President Biden’s call with Prime Minister Modi of India Per the White House: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke today with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India to inaugurate the fourth US-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue. Together, they committed to strengthening the US-India relationship through cooperation on clean energy, technology and military cooperation, and expanded economic and people-to-people ties. They also committed to continue cooperation – bilaterally and multilaterally – on ending the Covid-19 pandemic, strengthening global health security, advancing global food security, and ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific. They emphasized their shared commitment, as leaders of the world’s largest democracies, to respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations in the Indo-Pacific and beyond. The two Leaders also discussed the destabilising impacts of Russia’s war against Ukraine, with a particular focus on global food supply. President Biden and Prime Minister Modi looked forward to meeting in person later this spring, in Tokyo, for the Quad summit. President Joe Biden meets virtually with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus this morning Oliver O’Connell 12 April 2022 04:15 1649730625 Biden’s sister defends his son Hunter President Joe Biden’s sister Valerie Biden Owens defended her nephew and the president’s son Hunter in an interview with CBS News, saying the attacks were an attempt by former president Donald Trump to bring her brother down. Ms Owens appeared in an interview with CBS News’ Gayle King to promote her memoir about growing up with her brother, whose campaigns she has closely advised. Ms King asked about whether the president’s sole surviving son Hunter Biden, whom Republicans are targeting and who is currently under a federal investigation, is a liability. Eric Garcia has the story. Oliver O’Connell 12 April 2022 03:30 1649727925 White House goes after ‘ghost guns’ President Joe Biden announced a series of actions to regulate so-called “ghost guns”, as congressional action to regulate firearms looks next to impossible. The president announced the regulations in the Rose Garden at the White House when discussing the danger that the guns posed. Ghost guns are often ordered in kits that people have to assemble and lack serial numbers, making it difficult for law enforcement to track them. Eric Garcia reports. Oliver O’Connell 12 April 2022 02:45 1649725225 Voices: Buttigieg’s old campaign manager knows how to turn red states blue. Will Democrats listen? As demographics changed, the left focused too much on suburbanites and not enough on the working class. But as unions gain traction across the country, it’s clear the tide is turning — and members of the Democratic Party needs to listen, writes Skylar Baker-Jordan. Oliver O’Connell 12 April 2022 02:00 1649722525 ICYMI: Pelosi tests negative for Covid After testing positive for Covid-19 last week House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has now tested negative and will be ending her period of isolation tomorrow. Oliver O’Connell 12 April 2022 01:15 1649719825 Pennsylvania man arrested for putting ‘I did that’ Biden stickers on gas pumps A man from Pennsylvania has been arrested after he placed stickers on gas station pumps depicting Joe Biden along with the phrase “I did that” to protest his belief that the president is solely responsible for soaring fuel prices. Graig Graziosi reports. Oliver O’Connell 12 April 2022 00:30 1649717125 White House expects ‘extraordinarily elevated’ inflation data tomorrow At today’s White House press briefing, Jen Psaki said they are expecting “extraordinarily elevated” monthly inflation data tomorrow. The figures due tomorrow for March will include the large jump in oil prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Oliver O’Connell 11 April 2022 23:45 1649714425 Explainer: What are ghost guns? Maroosha Muzaffar explains what ghost guns are and why the Biden administration has taken action against them. Oliver O’Connell 11 April 2022 23:00 1649711725 Biden urges Modi not to step up Indian use of Russian oil President Joe Biden asked India’s Narendra Modi on Monday not to accelerate the buying of Russian oil as the U.S. and other nations try to cut off Moscow’s energy income following the invasion of Ukraine. The Indian prime minister made no public commitment to refrain from Russian oil, a source of tension with the U.S. Meeting by video call, Biden told Modi that the U.S. could help India diversify its sources of energy, according to press secretary Jen Psaki. Even though India receives little of its oil from Russia, it stepped up recently with a major purchase as other democracies are trying to isolate Russian President Vladimir Putin. “The president also made clear that he doesn’t believe it’s in India’s interest to accelerate or increase imports of Russian energy or other commodities,” Psaki said. While the two nations ended the meeting with Biden saying they committed to strengthening their relationship, White House officials could not say if India stood with them in fully condemning Putin, saying the choice ultimately rested with Modi’s government. The two leaders will meet in person May 24 in Tokyo for a summit of the Quad, a coalition that also includes Australia and Japan. India’s neutral stance in the war has raised concerns in Washington and earned praise from Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who lauded India this month for judging “the situation in its entirety, not just in a one-sided way.” Biden opened the video conversation by emphasizing the defense partnership between the two countries and by saying the U.S. and India are going to “continue our close consultation on how to manage the destabilizing effects of this Russian war” on food and other commodities. “The root of our partnership is a deep connection between our people, ties of family, of friendship and of shared values,” the U.S. president said. Modi on Monday called the situation in Ukraine “very worrying,” and he noted that an Indian student lost his life during the war. He said he has spoken with Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, appealing to both of them for peace. India has condemned the killings uncovered in the city of Bucha and has called for an independent investigation. A senior U.S. official described the Biden-Modi exchange as warm and productive, though the official stressed that India would make its own decisions on how to respond to Putin. The official insisted on anonymity to discuss the meeting. Biden and Modi discussed how to manage the risks of global instability regarding food, humanitarian relief and climate change, and Modi candidly shared his views about some of the tight links between Russia and China that raise concerns, the official said. Also Monday, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met in person with Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. Austin appealed to India to act together with fellow democracies, a form of government based on the popular consent of the people that stands in contrast to autocracies such as China and Russia. “Now more than ever, democracies must stand together to defend the values that we all share,” Austin said. India has refrained from some efforts to hold Russia accountable for its invasion. India abstained when the U.N. General Assembly voted Thursday to suspend Russia from its seat on the 47-member Human Rights Council over allegations that Russian soldiers in Ukraine engaged in rights violations that the U.S. and Ukraine have called war crimes. The vote was 93-24 with 58 abstentions. India continues to purchase Russian energy supplies, despite pressure from Western countries to avoid buying Russian oil and gas. The U.S. has also considered sanctions on India for its recent purchase of advanced Russian air defense systems. Last month, the state-run Indian Oil Corp. bought 3 million barrels of crude from Russia to secure its needs, resisting entreaties from the West to avoid such purchases. India isn’t alone in buying Russian energy, however. Several European allies such as Germany have continued to do so, despite public pressure to end these contracts. Indian media reports said Russia was offering a discount on oil purchases of 20% below global benchmark prices. Iraq is India’s top supplier, with a 27% share. Saudi Arabia is second at around 17%, followed by the United Arab Emirates with 13% and the U.S. at 9%, the Press Trust of India news agency reported. 