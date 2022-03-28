Biden news – live: President returns home fighting off criticism over Putin gaffe

Biden calls for ‘dictator’ Putin to be removed from power during Poland speech

President Joe Biden returned home on Sunday fighting off criticism from world leaders and experts for the unscripted shot the president took at Vladimir Putin over the weekend in which he remarked that the Russian president “cannot remain in power”. The comments, which many critics say could inflame tensions and harden Mr Putin’s resolve, seemed to distract from what would otherwise be considered a successful four-day trip to Europe.

Biden aides swiftly came in over the weekend to walk back the president’s comments, explaining in interviews that Mr Biden had not been calling for a regime change in Russia but had rather been underscoring that Mr Putin “cannot be allowed to exercise power over his neighbours or the region,” one administration official told reporters.

The president’s remarks were made as he toured Poland, Nato’s front line as the invasion of Ukraine continues, where Mr Biden warned Russia not to tread one inch on Nato-aligned soil.

On the coattails of the president’s controversial remarks about the Russian president, he was also returning home to an American electorate that his administration has struggled to regain their footing with in recent weeks as the president’s approval ratings have continued to bottom out on issues that matter most to them, such as the economy, the ongoing pandemic and an increasingly complicated foreign policy crisis.

Show latest update 1648462738 US President Joe Biden returned home from a four-day European tour on Sunday facing criticism over an unscripted shot at Vladimir Putin where the US leader said that his Russian counterpart “cannot remain in power”, and warned the west to prepare for a “long fight ahead” in a passionate speech in Poland that invoked Europe’s past struggles against totalitarianism. Fallout from the remarks has been swift, with world leaders and experts in foreign policy warning that the jibe could inflame tensions and harden Mr Putin’s resolve. Many aides within the Biden administration spent much of the weekend walking back the president’s words, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken even being forced to continue clarifying Biden’s speech during a trip through the Middle East, where he had intended to focus on solidifying American partnerships as the administration seeks a renewed nuclear agreement with Iran. Speaking at a news conference in Jerusalem, Blinken said Biden meant that “Putin cannot be empowered to wage war or engage in aggression against Ukraine or anyone else.” Andrew Naughtie 28 March 2022 11:18 1648462148 Welcome to our coverage of Joe Biden and his administration. Stay with us for rolling updates. US president speaks in Warsaw, Poland, about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine (AFP via Getty Images) Johanna Chisholm 28 March 2022 11:09

