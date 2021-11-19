Biden news – live: President pardons Thanksgiving turkey after colonoscopy put Kamala Harris in charge

Related video: President Joe Biden visits GM’s Factory ZERO plant in Detroit

Joe Biden underwent a “routine colonoscopy” today, during which time Vice President Kamala Harris served as acting President of the United States. Later in the day he pardoned a pair of turkeys named Peanut Butter and Jelly, continuing a longstanding presidential tradition in the days before Thanksgiving.

Jen Psaki said Mr Biden’s health records would be released on Friday and noted that he was in good health an hour after his procedure.

Mr Biden transferred power to Ms Harris as he was anesthetised during the procedure. As a result, Ms Harris became the first woman to hold US presidential powers. Mr Biden resumed his role as president around 11:35am EST.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki spoke to reporters about Mr Biden’s hospital visit, noting that it was not an emergency and that it was not the first time a president had undergone the procedure.

“As was the case when President George W. Bush had the same procedure in 2002 and 2007, and following the process set out in the Constitution, President Biden will transfer power to the Vice President for the brief period of time when he is under anesthesia,” Ms Psaki said. “The Vice President will work from her office in the West Wing during this time.”

Show latest update 1637354126 Joe Biden pardons turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving – live Joe Biden continued the yearly presidential tradition of “pardoning” turkeys ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Mr Biden officially pardoned a pair of turkeys named Peanut Butter and Jelly today at the White House. Earlier in the day, Mr Biden temporarily transferred his presidential powers to Vice President Kamala Harris while he was undergoing a colonoscopy. Watch the pardoning below. Watch live as president Biden hosts annual turkey pardoning for Thanksgiving Graig Graziosi 19 November 2021 20:35 1637352059 Kamala Harris tours plumbers union in Columbus, Ohio Vice President Kamala Harris toured the Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 189 union hall with US Department of Labour Secretary Marty Walsh on Friday. Ms Harris – who briefly acted as the head of state earlier today while Joe Biden was under anesthesia during a colonoscopy – is touring the facility as part of an outreach effort to tout the administration’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal. Graig Graziosi 19 November 2021 20:00 1637350819 Biden speaks out on Kyle Rittenhouse verdict Joe Biden responded to a jury finding Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty on all charges on Friday. “I stand by what the jury has to say. The jury system works,” Mr Biden said. Mr Rittenhouse was on trial for shooting three protesters, killing two, during protest last year in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Graig Graziosi 19 November 2021 19:40 1637349556 Biden faces criticism for appointing coal ally to Energy Department Joe Biden is facing criticism from government watchdogs for appointing Brad Crabtree, a coal ally and proponent of carbon capture technology as the Department of Energy’s Assistant Secretary for Fossil Energy and Carbon Management. Dorothy Slater, senior climate researcher at the government watchdog group Revolving Door Project, told The Daily Poster that Mr Biden’s appointment of Mr Crabtree flies in the face of his states climate goals. “With this nomination, Biden is legitimizing a false solution to climate change and locking in needless pollution, warming, and further destabilization of the planet and the people who are harmed by the fossil fuel industry,” she said. “For Biden to put someone like Crabtree in this role is for him to contradict his own goals to address climate change and environmental justice, and sadly is another indication that his climate plan relies on words and empty promises rather than needed action.” Graig Graziosi 19 November 2021 19:19 1637348006 White House Press Sec Jen Psaki says FDA has approved Covid-19 vaccine boosters for all adults White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced on Friday that the US Food and Drug Administration authorized both Pfizer and Moderna’s coronavirus vaccines to be used as booster shots for all people 18 and over, so long as their second vaccine dose was at least six months prior. Many states have already made boosters available to all adults, fearing that breakthrough infections may become more common. Cases are expected to spike as Americans travel to visit with relatives over the holiday season. Graig Graziosi 19 November 2021 18:53 1637346331 Psaki says White House has been in touch with law enforcement ahead of Rittenhouse verdict White House Press Secretary Jen Psaski told reporters today that the White House has been in touch with police in anticipation of possible protests following the reading of the verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse case. Mr Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all charges today after a lengthy jury deliberation. She said White House discussions with law enforcement officials were centered on “supporting any effort towards peaceful protests.” The Independent’s Andrew Feinberg has more below… Graig Graziosi 19 November 2021 18:25 1637344679 White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says “comprehensive” report from Biden’s physical to be released today White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that the administration would release a “comprehensive” report detailing Joe Biden’s state of health following his physical this morning. Mr Biden’s visit included a colonoscopy, which required him to be put under anesthesia. As a result, Mr Biden transferred power to Vice President Kamala Harris. About an hour later Mr Biden resumed his duties as president. “We will have a comprehensive written summary that will be released to all of you later today. As soon as it’s finalized. I’m not going to get ahead of that it’s of course done by medical experts which as is appropriate for this afternoon, as I noted in a tweet,” Ms Psaki said. “Earlier this morning, the President had a conversation with the Vice President, as well as Chief of Staff run clean at around 1135. This morning, he was in good spirits. He resumed his duties as president at that point in time there was also two sets of letters that we released publicly around one was at 10:10am, about the transfer of power under the 25th Amendment and the resumption of power. So that that’s a reflection of how he is and how he is feeling,” she said. Graig Graziosi 19 November 2021 17:57 1637344259 National Thanksgiving Turkey candidates Peanut Butter and Jelly can rest assured that their forthcoming executive clemency will not be affected by President Joe Biden’s colonoscopy. A White House official tells The Independent that the annual granting of a presidential pardon to one of birds is still on Mr Biden’s schedule once he returns from Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre, where he underwent a physical examination and was briefly anesthetized for colonoscopy on Friday. The Jasper, Indiana-based pair, who would otherwise be condemned to be executed for the capitol crime of being a turkey during Thanksgiving season, will both be spared from the giblet gibbet after Friday’s ceremony, though only one will receive an official full and unconditional pardon. Andrew Feinberg 19 November 2021 17:50 1637343423 Watch Jen Psaki’s White House briefing live White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is holding a briefing today and will likely discuss Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” agenda passing through the House as well as the president’s physical exam at Walter Reed hospital. To watch Ms Psaki’s press conference, check out the video below. Watch live as press secretary Jen Psaki holds White House briefing Graig Graziosi 19 November 2021 17:37 1637342229 Biden resumes duties as president following doctor visit Joe Biden is back in control of the country after briefly transferring his presidential powers to Vice President Kamala Harris. Mr Biden was attending a physical that included a colonoscopy. Because the procedure required the use of anesthesia, he transferred his presidential powers to Ms Harris. According to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, Mr Biden spoke with Ms Harris at 11:35am, just after his procedure, and resumed his duties. Graig Graziosi 19 November 2021 17:17

