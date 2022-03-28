Biden news – live: President outlines 2023 budget with minimum tax on billionaires

Joe Biden on Vladimir Putin’s leadership of Russia

President Joe Biden returned home on Sunday fighting off criticism from world leaders and experts for the unscripted shot the president took at Vladimir Putin over the weekend in which he remarked that the Russian president “cannot remain in power”. The comments, which many critics say could inflame tensions and harden Mr Putin’s resolve, seemed to distract from what would otherwise be considered a successful four-day trip to Europe.

Biden aides swiftly came in over the weekend to walk back the president’s comments, explaining in interviews that Mr Biden had not been calling for a regime change in Russia but had rather been underscoring that Mr Putin “cannot be allowed to exercise power over his neighbours or the region,” one administration official told reporters.

The president’s remarks were made as he toured Poland, where he warned Russia not to tread one inch on a Nato ally’s soil.

The president returned home to an administration struggling to earn back the electorate’s goodwill. Mr Biden’s approval ratings have continued to bottom out on issues that matter most to voters, such as the economy, the ongoing pandemic and an increasingly complicated foreign policy crisis.

Show latest update 1648495014 Biden asked about Putin remarks “Number one – I’m not walking anything back,” President Joe Biden says when asked about his comments in Warsaw that “that man [Putin] can’t remain in power”. “I was expressing the moral outrage I felt, I wasn’t articulating a policy change,” he added. Oliver O’Connell 28 March 2022 20:16 1648494931 Biden says 2023 budget proposal will fund not defund police President Joe Biden when outlining his budget includes more funding for law enforcement. “The answer is not to defund our police departments. It’s to fund our police and give them all the tools they need,” he says. Oliver O’Connell 28 March 2022 20:15 1648494204 Watch live as Biden outlines 2023 budget with big increases for police and military Oliver O’Connell 28 March 2022 20:03 1648494077 Lowering the deficit, raising taxes on the richest President Joe Biden released a budget blueprint Monday that calls for higher taxes on the wealthy, lower federal deficits, more money for police and greater funding for education, public health and housing. In essence, it tries to tell voters what a diverse and at times fractured Democratic party stands for. The bottom line: Biden is proposing a total of $5.8 trillion in federal spending in fiscal 2023, which begins in October, slightly less than what was projected to be spent this year before the supplemental spending bill was signed into law this month. The deficit would be $1.15 trillion. Oliver O’Connell 28 March 2022 20:01 1648493761 Standing by for President Biden’s remarks on his federal budget proposal after which he will take questions from reporters. Oliver O’Connell 28 March 2022 19:56 1648490573 Pelosi calls out ‘cruel’ and harmful DeSantis bill Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has responded to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signing the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill into law. Ms Pelosi wrote: “This cruel legislation is an affront to our Nation’s cherished values and sends a harmful message to our children. @ GovRonDeSantis and Florida Republicans have chosen to needlessly bully, isolate and demean LGBTQ students.” She added: “I am deeply moved by the thousands of students who have spoken up and walked out to protest this bigoted legislation. @ HouseDemocrats proudly stand with them, and we will continue fighting to enact long-overdue protections for LGBTQ Americans – starting with the # EqualityAct .” Oliver O’Connell 28 March 2022 19:02 1648489373 Voices: Clarence and Ginni Thomas have put Democrats in a terrible bind When it comes to the Supreme Court, Democrats are on thin enough ice as it is — and they know it, writes Eric Garcia. Oliver O’Connell 28 March 2022 18:42 1648488780 Sanders says president has ‘done his job’ with budget Senate Budget Chair Bernie Sanders says the US does not need a massive increase in military spending as per President Joe Biden’s 2023 budget, but adds that it is now up to Congress to review the proposal and improve upon it. Oliver O’Connell 28 March 2022 18:33 1648487929 DeSantis signs ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill into law Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has signed the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill into law. Before doing so, he said: “I don’t care what corporate media outlets say, I don’t care what Hollywood says, I don’t care what big corporations say. Here I stand, I’m not backing down.” Here’s our explainer of the controversial bill: Oliver O’Connell 28 March 2022 18:18 1648486253 Biden tests negative for Covid-19 With the announcement that Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has tested positive for Covid-19 following her visit to Europe as part of the president’s team, concern continues to swirl around 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue that Joe Biden may have been exposed to the virus. However, as part of his regular testing schedule, Mr Biden was tested for Covid-19 this morning and received a negative result, according to a statement from the White House released to the pool. Oliver O’Connell 28 March 2022 17:50

