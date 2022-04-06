Biden news – live: President jokes about ‘good old days’ with Obama as he pauses student loan debt sixth time

Obama jokingly calls Biden ‘vice president’ on return to White House

Barack Obama visited the White House on Tuesday for his first public event at the executive mansion since he left office. He participated in a celebration of the Affordable Care Act, aka Obamacare, as Joe Biden announced changes to the healthcare programme that could see as many as 200,000 uninsured Americans become eligible for new coverage.

The visit has many Democrats hoping that Mr Biden can benefit from his former boss’s still-high approval rating among the Democratic base. Mr Biden has lately struggled to raise his poor standing in the polls and there are serious worries that apathy and disappointment among Democratic voters could give an opening to Republicans in this year’s midterm elections. Mr Obama says that to win in the midterms, Democrats have a story to tell, they “just got to tell it.”

Meanwhile, on Capitol Hill, the Senate Judiciary Committee yesterday voted 11-11 on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to the Supreme Court. The result will not stop Ms Jackson’s nomination from proceeding to the Senate floor; she appears to already have the support of 53 senators, with Republicans Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney all breaking ranks to back her.

Show latest update 1649214030 US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin hits back at Matt Gaetz US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin appeared so incensed by outlandish lines of questioning from Republican congressman Matt Gaetz that he ended up in a shouting match with the Florida representative by the end of Mr Gaetz’s five minute round. Mr Austin was on Capitol Hill on Tuesday to testify at a House Armed Services Committee hearing regarding the Defence Department’s fiscal year 2023 budget request, but Mr Gaetz had apparently decided to use his time to berate the former US Central Command boss about what he described as US defence failures caused by the Pentagon’s embrace of “wokeness”. Specifically, Mr Gaetz enquired about a lecture delivered at the US National Defence University by French economist and author Thomas Picketty entitled “Responding to China: The Case For Global Justice and Democratic Socialism”. Andrew Feinberg reports. Oliver O’Connell 6 April 2022 04:00 1649211330 Kinzinger rails against GOP ‘children’ in Congress Republican Representative Adam Kinzinger of Illinois called his colleagues in Congress “children” for focusing more on Disney and culture war issues than the “genocide“ happening in Ukraine at the hands of Russia. Mr Kinzinger said that the “world order” was being challenged for the first time since World War II, but that his fellow Republicans were acting like “a bunch of children.” Oliver O’Connell 6 April 2022 03:15 1649208630 Oklahoma state House votes to make abortion illegal The Oklahoma state House voted overwhelmingly to pass a bill making it a felony to perform an abortion in the state punishable by up to 10 years in jail, in what is possibly the most restrictive anti-abortion bills passed since the US Supreme Court first signaled its willingness to curtail reproductive rights last year. The legislation, which would punish any Oklahoman who performs an abortion with a lengthy jail sentence and a fine of up to $100,000, passed the state Senate last year before sailing through the state House by a margin of 70-14 on Tuesday. Oliver O’Connell 6 April 2022 02:30 1649205930 Biden nominating first woman to lead a branch of the US military She would become the first woman to lead a branch of the US military if she’s confirmed. Admiral Fagan has served as the vice commandant since June of last year, becoming the first woman to reach the rank of four-star admiral in the Coast Guard. Gustaf Kilander reports from Washington, DC. Oliver O’Connell 6 April 2022 01:45 1649204130 The mood on Capitol Hill Representative Dan Kildee summed up the mood on Capitol Hill to Politico’s Sarah Ferris: There are three kinds of days here. There’s West Wing days, when we do some really cool stuff. There’s House of Cards days, where the place just seems like it’s falling apart. Then there are Veep days. Today’s sort of like a Veep day. The fox bites Ami, Fred [Upston}’s leaving. It just sucks. Rep Dan Kildee Oliver O’Connell 6 April 2022 01:15 1649203230 Capitol Police capture fox that attacked lawmaker US Capitol police have captured a fox suspected of biting a Congressional lawmaker on the leg. The police department collared the animal after warning politicians and staffers on Capitol Hill to be on the lookout for “aggressive fox encounters.” Graeme Massie reports on one of the more unexpected stories to come out of DC today. Here’s an exclusive look at his suit from Punchbowl News: Oliver O’Connell 6 April 2022 01:00 1649200530 Obama tells Democrats how to win midterms Former President Barack Obama had a simple message for Democrats who worry about losing their majority in the 2022 midterm elections: “We got a story to tell, just got to tell it,” he said in response to NBC News’s Peter Alexander. The former president received a standing ovation as he returned to the White House for the first time since leaving the Oval Office in 2017 to on hand to commemorate the 12th anniversary of the passage of his signature health care law, the Affordable Care Act, which received the moniker Obamacare in the press. Eric Garcia reports from Washington, DC. Oliver O’Connell 6 April 2022 00:15 1649197830 White House says Russia’s financial system is close to default Justin Vallejo has the latest. Oliver O’Connell 5 April 2022 23:30 1649195430 Voices: The most ridiculous questions asked of Ketanji Brown Jackson Andrew Feinberg takes a look at the most ridiculous questions asked of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson during her confirmation hearings, including: “Do you think we should catch and imprison more or fewer murderers?” Oliver O’Connell 5 April 2022 22:50 1649193630 Biden confirms nomination of Admiral Linda Fagan to lead Coast Guard “I’m honoured to nominate Admiral Linda Fagan as Commandant of the US Coast Guard. Her leadership and integrity are second to none. If confirmed, Adm Fagan will be the first woman in history to serve as Commandant and the first female service chief,” says President Joe Biden. “My Administration is committed to seeing more qualified women at the highest levels of command and making sure women can succeed and thrive throughout their military careers.” Oliver O’Connell 5 April 2022 22:20

