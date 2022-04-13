Biden news – live: President calls Putin’s war on Ukraine ‘genocide’ in Iowa remarks on gas price

220412 – Biden Calls Putin’s War -Genocide- During Iowa Speech

President Joe Biden has described the actions of Vladimir Putin’s army in Ukraine as “genocide” for the first time. In remarks in Iowa concerning gas prices, the president said: “Your family budget, your ability to fill up your tank — none of it should hinge on whether a dictator declares war and commits genocide a half a world away.”

Mr Biden has used the phrase “war crimes” before, but the administration has until now steered away from the term “genocide” when talking about the actions of Russian troops on the ground in Ukraine.

The White House is managing the fallout from new data showing that consumer prices last year rose at their fastest clip since 1981, wiping out many of the pay rises Americans had received during the post-Covid recovery. The numbers come just as a new poll shows Mr Biden’s already low approval rating sinking to new depths.

His overall rating now stands in the low 40s, having plunged below the 50-point mark around the time of the withdrawal from Afghanistan. The electorate apparently hold him in even lower esteem when it comes to his handling of specific issues like crime and immigration.

Show latest update 1649821544 Biden speaks about New York subway shooting In Iowa, President Joe Biden remarks on this morning’s shooting on the New York subway in Brooklyn. Jill and I — my wife and I are praying for those that are injured in all of those touched by the trauma. We are grateful for all of the first responders who jumped into action, including the civilians. Civilians who did not hesitate to help their fellow passengers and tried to shield them. My team has been in touch with the New York police commissioner and the Department of Justice is working with the NYPD on the ground. They’re going to continue to stay in close contact with New York authorities as we learn more about the situation over the coming hours and days. The perpetrator of the attack remains at large. Here’s our latest coverage of the incident: Oliver O’Connell 13 April 2022 04:45 1649818844 White House condemns ‘disturbing’ abortion ban in Oklahoma An Oklahoma law criminalising abortion care as a felony with 10-year prison sentences and $100,000 fines for healthcare providers marks an “unconstitititional attack” on women’s health, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement. Alex Woodward reports. Oliver O’Connell 13 April 2022 04:00 1649816144 NY Lieutenant Governor arrested for bribery conspiracy The second-most-senior official in New York state, Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin, has been arrested on a charge that he wrongfully directed state funds to a real estate investor in Harlem in exchange for pushing through thousands of dollars of illegal contributions to a failed political campaign of his own. Gustaf Kilander reports: Oliver O’Connell 13 April 2022 03:15 1649813444 Is Joe Biden the new Jimmy Carter? The fact that inflation is at its highest since late 1981 is already drawing comparisons between Joe Biden and his Democratic predecessor Jimmy Carter, who presided over a period of economic malaise that turned around under Ronald Reagan. But even if the comparison is apt, that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s all bad news for Democrats… Oliver O’Connell 13 April 2022 02:30 1649810744 ICYMI: US consumer price inflation at four-decade high The news is out: inflation in the US jumped 8.5 per cent last year, a figure unseen since the deep economic malaise that still lingered in 1981. Costs for food, gasoline, housing and other goods all surged, meaning that what pay rises people had received during the post-Covid economic revival were overriden. Eric Garcia reports: Oliver O’Connell 13 April 2022 01:45 1649808044 Why is US inflation is so high, and when might it ease? Another month, another four-decade high for inflation. For the 12 months that ended in March, consumer prices rocketed 8.5%. That was the fastest year-over-year jump since 1981, far surpassing February’s mark of 7.9%, itself a 40-year high. Even if you toss out food and energy prices — which are notoriously volatile and have driven much of the price spike — so-called core inflation jumped 6.5% in the past 12 months. That was also the sharpest such jump in four decades. Oliver O’Connell 13 April 2022 01:00 1649805344 Why is Biden allowing more ethanol in gasoline? The Biden administration says it will suspend a federal rule that bars higher levels of ethanol in gasoline during the summer. The move, which President Joe Biden announced during a Tuesday visit to Iowa, is intended to tamp down prices at the pump that have spiked during Russia’s war with Ukraine. Iowa is a key producer of the corn-based fuel additive. Oliver O’Connell 13 April 2022 00:15 1649802644 South Dakota attorney general impeached over fatal crash The South Dakota House on Tuesday impeached state Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg over a 2020 car crash in which he killed a pedestrian but initially said he might have struck a deer or another large animal. Ravnsborg, a Republican, is the first official to be impeached in South Dakota history. He will at least temporarily be removed from office pending the historic Senate trial, where it takes a two-thirds majority to convict on impeachment charges. The Senate must wait at least 20 days to hold its trial, but has not yet set a date. Ravnsborg pleaded no contest last year to a pair of traffic misdemeanors in the crash, including making an illegal lane change. He has cast Joseph Boever’s death as a tragic accident. In narrowly voting to impeach Ravnsborg, the Republican-controlled House charged him with committing crimes that caused someone’s death, making “numerous misrepresentations” to law enforcement officers after the crash and using his office to navigate the criminal investigation. A Senate conviction would mean Ravnsborg would be barred from holding any state office in the future. “When we’re dealing with the life of one of your citizens, I think that weighed heavily on everyone,” said Republican Rep. Will Mortenson, who introduced the articles of impeachment. Oliver O’Connell 12 April 2022 23:30 1649800131 Bird poops on Biden during president’s speech In some circles, it’s considered good luck. But during Mr Biden’s speech on energy prices today in Iowa, cameras picked up bird droppings falling on the president’s jacket. Watch below: David Taintor 12 April 2022 22:48 1649799944 Biden praises civilian heroes in Brooklyn subway shooting attack President Joe Biden praised first responders who responded to a gunman who opened fire on a crowded subway in New York City. “Jill and I — my wife and I are praying for those that are injured in all of those touched by the trauma,” he said. “We are grateful for all of the first responders who jumped into action, including the civilians. Civilians who did not hesitate to help their fellow passengers and tried to shield them.” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki had previously said the president “has been briefed on the latest developments” with respect to Tuesday’s shooting. Andrew Feinberg reports. Oliver O’Connell 12 April 2022 22:45

