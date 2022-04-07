Biden news – live: Pelosi Covid-positive hours after president event as Ketanji Brown Jackson to be confirmed

Watch live as US Secretary of State Blinken holds briefing after Nato Ukraine meeting

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has announced she has tested positive for Covid-19, this just having appeared next to President Joe Biden, Chuck Schumer, and other senior figures at a bill signing.

Ms Pelosi’s diagnosis means that three of the top 10 people in the presidential line of succession are currently known to be infected with the virus. The speaker’s team say she is currently asymptomatic.

Meanwhile, Mr Biden’s first Supreme Court nominee, Ketanji Brown Jackson, is expected to be confirmed today by a vote on the Senate floor. Having garnered the support of three Republican senators – Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, and Mitt Romney – she is also expected to have the support of all 50 Democrats, setting her up to become the court’s first Black woman justice.

The vote comes after a seven-week nomination process that saw her heavily criticised by Republicans who focused on her supposed record of leniency towards sexual offenders who targeted children. That criticism was in turn widely rejected as a distortion of her past decisions.

Show latest update 1649349893 Biden tests negative after contact with Pelosi Per the White House The President is not considered a close contact of Speaker Pelosi as defined by the CDC. The President saw Speaker Pelosi at White House events and had brief interactions over the course of the last two days. Last night as a part of his regular testing cadence, the President tested negative. He will continue to be tested regularly. The President wishes Speaker Pelosi a speedy recovery. At yesterday’s bill signing, Speaker Pelosi was stood right next to the president as multiple photos and video show. (AFP via Getty Images) Oliver O’Connell 7 April 2022 17:44 1649349218 DC Mayor also positive for Covid-19 As Nancy Pelosi announces her positive Covid-19 diagnosis, Washington, DC mayor Muriel Bowser has also said she is infected with the virus, but is experiencing only mild symptoms. Andrew Naughtie 7 April 2022 17:33 1649348138 Manchin condemns Cotton’s Nazi remarks as “so, so disrespectful” Centrist Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, who will be voting to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court later today, has condemned his Republican colleague Tom Cotton for suggesting on the Senate floor that had Ms Brown Jackson been alive at the end of World War II, she might have flown to Germany to defend the Nazis at the Nuremberg trials. “To make those accusations is harmful to this institution,” he told CNN. Andrew Naughtie 7 April 2022 17:15 1649347418 Report: The Black women who bore witness at Brown Jackson hearings The Ketanji Brown Jackson nomination hearings saw Republican senators gang up on Joe Biden’s nominee with genuine zeal – and as Eric Garcia writes, more than a few observers were saddened to watch many of the Judiciary Committee’s Democrats effectively leave the nominee to grin and bear it. Too often, it felt that Democrats were more concerned about preserving the sanctity of the confirmation process than they were about defending a nominee that they themselves would vote for. Their timidity — especially as the wife of one of the sitting conservative justices, Ginni Thomas, seems to have attempted to overturn the 2020 election — made it seem they had all but abandoned Jackson. Read his full report below. Andrew Naughtie 7 April 2022 17:03 1649346338 Joblessness claims plunge to new lows as recovery continues Coming on the back of an unexpectedly positive run of jobs reports in recent months, new data shows that the number of Americans filing for unemployment dropped by 5,000 just last week, bringing the total number of claims to 166,000 – the lowest number since 1968. Andrew Feinberg has the developing story. Andrew Naughtie 7 April 2022 16:45 1649345138 Covid infecting the highest ranks of US government Politico’s Kyle Cheney makes a striking point about the Covid-19 infection rate among the US’s top 10 most senior officials… Andrew Naughtie 7 April 2022 16:25 1649344752 Nancy Pelosi tests positive for Covid-19 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has tested positive for Covid-19, it has been announced. The news comes just a day after she joined Biden and various other senior figures at the signing of a bill reforming the Postal Service. Among those standing around her was Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. Unsupported twitter embed Catch up on the news below: Andrew Naughtie 7 April 2022 16:19 1649344022 Two men charged in bizarre impersonation case to appear in court Two men charged with impersonating federal homeland security agents are to appear in court today after being apprehended in an operation involving more than a dozen FBI agents. Arian Taherzadeh and Haider Ali are alleged to have posed as government operatives over a nearly two-year period, and apparently were able to make contact with actual agents – including a member of first lady Jill Biden’s security detail, who according to an indictment received an assault rifle worth $2,000. Gino Spocchia reports: Andrew Naughtie 7 April 2022 16:07 1649342717 ICYMI: Biden celebrates Amazon workers’ unionisation triumph Joe Biden yesterday used a speech to North America’s Building Trades Unions Legislative Conference to celebrate the recent unionization of workers at an Amazon facility in New York, a bottom-up effort that the corporate behemoth heavily opposed. “That’s what unions are about, in my view: dignity and respect for people who bust their neck,” he said, pointing to apprenticeship programmes and other union protections. “That’s why I created the White House Task Force on Worker Organization and Empowerment,” he said, “to make sure the choice to join a union belongs to workers alone. “And by the way: Amazon, here we come. Watch. Watch,” Alex Woodward reports: Andrew Naughtie 7 April 2022 15:45 1649340917 Ilhan Omar: Biden must call out human rights abuses in India In remarks at a Foreign Affairs Committee hearing yesterday, Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar said she was grateful to see the Biden administration acknowledge the historical miscalibration of the US’s Cold War policy towards supporting brutal dictatorships with whom it shared a common enemy. However, she also said she is concerned to see the US maintaining an ostensibly amicable stance towards governments well-known to be human rights violators. “What worries me is that this time,” she said, “we seem willing to let Modi be our new Pinochet. Some in the foreign policy world seem to let Duterte or Marcos be our new Suharto. In our whole Indo-Pacific strategy, there are only two references to human rights…how are we promoting a free and open region by supporting Modi?” Watch her questioning of the deputy secretary of state below. Andrew Naughtie 7 April 2022 15:15

