Biden news – live: Ketanji Brown Jackson to be confirmed today as US escalates Russia sanctions

Joe Biden’s first Supreme Court nominee, Ketanji Brown Jackson, is expected to be confirmed today by a vote on the Senate floor. Having garnered the support of three Republican senators – Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney – she is also expected to have the support of all 50 Democrats, setting her up to become the court’s first Black woman justice.

The vote comes after a seven-week nomination process that saw her heavily criticised by Republicans who focused on her supposed record of leniency towards sexual offenders who targeted children. That criticism was in turn widely rejected as a distortion of her past decisions.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration is stepping up sanctions against Russia, whose economy it says is approaching the point of catastrophe because of western restrictions on imports, businesses and wealthy individuals.

Announcing a new round of sanctions, Mr Biden promised that “we will keep raising the economic cost and ratchet up the pain for Putin and further increase Russia’s economic isolation”.

Show latest update 1649340917 Ilhan Omar: Biden must call out human rights abuses in India In remarks at a Foreign Affairs Committee hearing yesterday, Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar said she was grateful to see the Biden administration acknowledge the historical miscalibration of the US’s Cold War policy towards supporting brutal dictatorships with whom it shared a common enemy. However, she also said she is concerned to see the US maintaining an ostensibly amicable stance towards governments well-known to be human rights violators. “What worries me is that this time,” she said, “we seem willing to let Modi be our new Pinochet. Some in the foreign policy world seem to let Duterte or Marcos be our new Suharto. In our whole Indo-Pacific strategy, there are only two references to human rights…how are we promoting a free and open region by supporting Modi?” Watch her questioning of the deputy secretary of state below. Andrew Naughtie 7 April 2022 15:15 1649339117 Bernie Sanders calls out Jeff Bezos as Biden proposes “billionaire tax” As Joe Biden proposes a new 20 per cent tax rate for households making $100m or more, Senate Budget Committee chairman Bernie Sanders has laid into Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos over his extreme personal wealth, which he has used to blast himself into space (among other things) while his workers have to fight for the right to unionise. Watch Mr Sanders’s remarks on the Senate floor below… Andrew Naughtie 7 April 2022 14:45 1649337669 US warns Xi Jinping of consequences if he backs Russia According to a top US State Department official, Chinese Premier Xi Jinping has been warned of “what might come his way” if China supports Vladimir Putin’s government “in any material fashion” during its ongoing attack on Ukraine. Speaking to the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said that the US’s hope is that the Chinese government also takes some lessons from the severity of the sanctions levelled against Russia by the west, which represent a far more serious and united effort than the Kremlin appears to have expected. Maroosha Muzaffar has the story. Andrew Naughtie 7 April 2022 14:21 1649334167 ICYMI: White House warns of economic collapse in Russia As it escalates its sanctions on Russian businesses and state institutions as well as oligarchs, officials and their families, the Biden administration has this week claimed that the Russian economy is nearing “the brink of a collapse” thanks to the co-ordinated western actions to punish it for the attack on Ukraine. According to Joe Biden, the new round of measures unveiled yesterday, which included sanctions on Vladimir Putin’s two adult daughters, are intended to “ratchet up the pain” on the Russian president. Andrew Feinberg and Justin Vallejo have more. Andrew Naughtie 7 April 2022 13:22 1649331549 Ketanji Brown Jackson nears confirmation Ketanji Brown Jackson will finally face a full Senate vote later, and with the support of 53 Senators, she is expected to be confirmed. That will make her the first Black woman justice at the highest court in the land. However, because she is replacing a retiring liberal justice, Stephen Breyer, she will not shift the ideological balance of the court, which thanks to Donald Trump’s appointments is currently tilted 6-3 in favour of the right on most decisions. Senate poised to confirm Jackson to Supreme Court The Senate is expected to confirm Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson on Thursday, securing her place as the first Black woman on the high court and giving President Joe Biden a bipartisan endorsement for his historic pick Andrew Naughtie 7 April 2022 12:39 1649329573 US warns of upcoming North Korean nuclear test North Korea recently tested what seemed to be an intercontinental ballistic missile, and the Biden administration has now warned that the isolated dictatorship may be planning another “provocative action” in the next week – possibly a full-blown nuclear weapons test. According to the US special envoy for North Korea, Sung Kim, the US and its allies “are prepared to deal with whatever they may undertake”. Aside from the war in Ukraine, which has seen Vladimir Putin order Russia’s nuclear forces to a higher level of alert, the Biden administration is also engaged in intensive talks to salvage some sort of anti-proliferation deal with Iran after the hard-won 2015 deal to curb its nuclear enrichment programme was ditched by Donald Trump. Maroosha Muzaffar has the story. Andrew Naughtie 7 April 2022 12:06 1649327770 Hunter Biden increasingly in Republicans’ sights as midterms loom Joe Biden’s son Hunter has long been the focus of accusations that he used his name and connection to his father to secure lucrative business deals, as well as allegations of tax impropriety around his work with foreign companies. And as federal investigations into his affairs garner increasing attention, Republicans in the House of Representatives are making clear that if they win back the majority in November – as is widely expected – the younger Mr Biden will immediately find himself under investigation by Congress as well. “The House Oversight Committee is going to be all over Hunter Biden,” said Congressman James Comer in an interview with Politico. “We’re going to focus on Hunter Biden not for political reasons, but because we feel he’s a national security threat.” John Bowden has the story. Andrew Naughtie 7 April 2022 11:36 1649324777 What if the Senate can’t pass a Covid relief bill? The White House has been hard on Congress to pass a new bill allocating billions of dollars to help with the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, but as things stand, the Senate – which will shortly go into recess – is fighting over the administration’s plan to repeal a Trump-era measure to control immigration at the southern border. If the package does not pass, numerous programmes could be at stake – among them the purchase of Covid therapeutics, vaccine and booster shots, and the White House has warned that without new money to invest, uninsured people could be left struggling to access tests. Eric Garcia has this analysis. Andrew Naughtie 7 April 2022 10:46 1649323673 The White House struggles with TikTok A TikTok account set up to improve Joe Biden’s profile with younger voters has got off to a slow start, with only 118 fans following @buildingbacktogether on the platform despite the glaring name recognition advantage. Here’s the account’s first video, a montage of legislative achievements inexplicably soundtracked by ABBA’s 1979 hit “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)”. Andrew Naughtie 7 April 2022 10:27 1649322197 Ketanji Brown Jackson nears confirmation Today will see the full Senate vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, making her the first Black woman to sit on the highest bench in the US. She is expected to be confirmed with the support of just three Republicans: Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney, all of whom have been roundly condemned by right-wing media for backing her. Indeed, much of the rest of the party has spent the confirmation process accusing her of being soft on child abusers and demanding she explain to them what a woman is. Here, Andrew Feinberg runs through the more off-base questions she was asked by the Judiciary Committee. Andrew Naughtie 7 April 2022 10:03

