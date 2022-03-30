Biden news – live: GOP mocked for hypocrisy on president’s ‘cheat sheet’ as Trump asks Russia for Hunter dirt

Biden stands by Putin removal comment but insists he’s not changing policy

More than a century after such legislation was first introduced, President Joe Biden has signed into law a bill to make lynching a federal hate crime, condemning the “pure terror to enforce the lie that not everyone belongs in America, not everyone is created equal.”

Meanwhile, as the president refused to back down from saying Russian President Vladimir Putin cannot remain in power, a photo of a list of “tough Putin Q&A talking points” he was carrying at a press conference emerged.

Republicans have mocked Mr Biden for using notes and said it is a sign of “cognitive decline” have been accused of hypocrisy given that Donald Trump also carried notes. The former president has also restoked the right’s obsession with the current president’s son, making the extraordinary request in the midst of a war for Mr Putin to dig up dirt on Hunter Biden’s relationship with Russian oligarchs.

Meanwhile, Mr Biden has unveiled his budget proposal for 2023. It calls for lower federal deficits, more money for law enforcement, and greater funding for education, public health, and housing. Included is a proposal for a minimum tax on the super-rich that could hit Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos to the tune of $50bn and $35bn respectively.

Show latest update 1648610157 Durbin rails against GOP lawmakers ‘only scoring points on the QAnon website’ in SCOTUS hearing Mr Durbin, who also serves as Senate majority whip, made the remarks on Tuesday when discussing Ms Jackson’s confirmation hearing during Democrats’ weekly press conference. He was quick to add that most Republicans conducted themselves properly. Eric Garcia reports for The Independent from Capitol Hill. Oliver O’Connell 30 March 2022 04:15 1648607448 White House: ‘No one should be fooled by Russia’s announcement’ on troop movements The White House says Biden’s remark in Poland this weekend about Putin not being able to remain in power was not raised during the president’s call with Europeans leaders Emmanuel Macron, Olaf Scholz, Mario Draghi, and Boris Johnson. Communications director Kate Bedingfield says the White House defers to the Ukrainians to discuss the specifics of the negotiations with Russia that are currently underway. She also echoes the Pentagon’s line on Russia’s troop moves, saying that any movement of Russian forces away from Kyiv is a redeployment, not a withdrawal. Oliver O’Connell 30 March 2022 03:30 1648604748 Biden’s tax on super-rich could cost Elon Musk $50bn and Jeff Bezos $35bn President Joe Biden’s “Billionaire Minimum Income Tax” in the fiscal year 2023’s budget proposal could create bills of $215bn (£164bn) among the country’s top ten billionaires. The proposal to impose higher taxes on the wealthy was part of the Biden administration’s budget blueprint released on Monday that calls for lower federal deficits, more money for police and greater funding for education, public health and housing. The proposal “eliminates the inefficient sheltering of income for decades or generations”, the White House said. Sravasti Dasgupta reports. Oliver O’Connell 30 March 2022 02:45 1648602048 In the midst of Russian war in Ukraine, Trump still asking for dirt on Hunter Biden Five years and eight months after he asked Russia to release damaging information on former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump still hopes Russia is listening even in the midst of its attack on Ukraine. In an interview with right-wing publication Just the News, Mr Trump said Russian president Vladimir Putin should release information about a Russian widow’s investment into a company Republicans claim is connected to Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden’s younger and sole surviving son. Andrew Feinberg reports on the latest in the right’s continuing obsession with Mr Biden. Oliver O’Connell 30 March 2022 02:00 1648599348 Readout of Biden’s Ukraine update call with UK, Germany, France, Italy Per the White House: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke today with President Emmanuel Macron of France, Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany, Prime Minister Mario Draghi of Italy, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom. The leaders affirmed their determination to continue raising costs on Russia for its brutal attacks in Ukraine, as well as to continue supplying Ukraine with security assistance to defend itself against this unjustified and unprovoked assault. They reviewed their efforts to provide humanitarian assistance to the millions affected by the violence, both inside Ukraine and seeking refuge in other countries, and underscored the need for humanitarian access to civilians in Mariupol. They also discussed the importance of supporting stable energy markets in light of current disruptions due to sanctions. Oliver O’Connell 30 March 2022 01:15 1648596648 Clarence Thomas should resign or be impeached says AOC Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joined the small but growing list of Democratic lawmakers calling for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’s resignation on Tuesday as the blowback continues over text messages the justice’s wife sent a top Trump official. John Bowden reports. Oliver O’Connell 30 March 2022 00:30 1648593948 Raskin gives fiery speech condemning Trump aides Rep Jamie Raskin delivered a fiery speech during the 6 January committee’s session on Monday night during which the members voted to hold former Donald Trump aides Dan Scavino and Peter Navarro in contempt. During the vote, Democratic Congressman Raskin took aim at Mr Navarro’s claim that his communications were covered by “executive privilege”, a principle that Mr Raskin pointed out was “nonsense talk” and has now been “rejected by every court that has looked at it”. “This is America and there is no executive privilege here for presidents, much less trade advisers, to plot coups and organise insurrections against the people’s government and the people’s constitution and then to cover up the evidence of their crimes,” Mr Raskin said. Johanna Chisholm reports. Oliver O’Connell 29 March 2022 23:45 1648592448 ICYMI: Trump White House Jan 6 phone records have 7-hour gap New reporting has revealed that the White House records from 6 January 2021 obtained by the select committee investigating the Capitol riot show a seven-hour gap in Donald Trump’s phone logs – a period of time that spans the all-important hours before, during and after the incident. According to CBS News and the Washington Post, White House records turned over to the committee by the National Archives and Records Administration do not include any made or received by Mr Trump between the hours of 11:17am and 6:54pm a period which includes the time just before he exhorted supporters gathered at the White House to march to the Capitol, and the hour at which police regained control of the US legislature’s building. Andrew Feinberg reports from Washington, DC. Oliver O’Connell 29 March 2022 23:20 1648591257 ‘Hate never goes away, it only hides’ More than a century after such legislation was first introduced, President Joe Biden has signed into law a bill to make lynching a federal hate crime, condemning the “pure terror to enforce the lie that not everyone belongs in America, not everyone is created equal.” The president signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act – named after the Black teenager whose murder in 1955 reflected Jim Crow-era violence that galvanised the Civil Rights movement – at a ceremony in the White House Rose Garden surrounded by civil rights advocates and Black legislators. “From the bullets in the back of Ahmaud Arbery, to countless acts of violence, countless victims both known and unknown … racial hate is not an old problem, it’s a persistent problem,” the president said on 29 March. “Hate never goes away. It only hides, it hides under the rocks. Given just a little bit of oxygen it comes roaring back out, screaming. What stops it is all of us, not a few.” Alex Woodward reports. Oliver O’Connell 29 March 2022 23:00 1648590048 Supreme Court hears case of veteran who lost after returning from Iraq sick from burn pits The US Supreme Court has heard the case of a 23-year veteran who says he was forced out of his job as a Texas state trooper after returning sick from the Iraq war because of toxic exposure to burn pits. Le Roy Torres, a US Army veteran and former Texas state trooper, sued the Texas Department of Public Safety (TDPS) for employment discrimination based on his military service. The state of Texas has argued that it cannot be sued by Mr Torres because of sovereign immunity. After more than five years of legal wrangling through the state courts, America’s highest court heard the case on Tuesday. Rachel Sharp reports. Oliver O’Connell 29 March 2022 22:40

