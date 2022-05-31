Biden laments devastation of ‘preventable’ gun deaths in wake of Texas shooting

Joe Biden has shared his devastation over the “preventable” tragedy that saw 19 children and two adults killed during last Tuesday’s school shooting in Texas.

The US president quoted Irish poet WB Yeats as he reacted to the attack at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

“There’s an expression by an Irish poet: ‘Too long a suffering makes a stone of the heart,’” Mr Biden said.

“I’ve been to more mass shooting aftermaths than I think any president in American history. So much of it is preventable and the devastation is amazing.”

