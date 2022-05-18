Biden invokes Defence Production Act and orders Pentagon airlift to boost baby formula supply

President Joe Biden will require suppliers of baby formula ingredients to prioritise formula manufacturers’ orders before any other customers in order to boost production to levels needed to address the shortage caused by the February shutdown of a Michigan factory.

The White House on Wednesday said Mr Biden will invoke the Defense Production Act, a Korean War-era law which allows the president to require business to give contracts needed for national defence priority over others.

“The President is requiring suppliers to direct needed resources to infant formula manufacturers before any other customer who may have ordered that good. Directing firms to prioritize and allocate the production of key infant formula inputs will help increase production and speed up in supply chains,” the White House said.

More follows…

