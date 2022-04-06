The president had some sharp words for Florida Representative Matt Gaetz on Wednesday, after the Republican tore into Biden’s Secretary of Defence, Lloyd Austin, during a Tuesday hearing in Congress and criticised the US response to the Ukraine crisis.

The president recounted the story a day later, addressing a national union conference on Wednesday.

“[Secretary Austin] basically looked at him and said, ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done? Why do you think they’re able to fight? We’ve trained them and we’ve given them weapons. That’s what’s happening.’”

The Florida Republican hammered Mr Austin during a budget hearing before the House Armed Services Committee, accusing the US military of failing on key strategic assessments in Ukraine, Afghanistan, and elsewhere because they had embraced “woke-ism.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.

Source Link Biden hits back at Matt Gaetz over Ukraine questions: ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done?’