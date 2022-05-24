President Joe Biden is expected to sign an executive order directing federal law enforcement agencies to revise policies for use of force and create a national registry to track law enforcement officers who are sacked for misconduct.
According to The New York Times, Mr Biden plans to sign the order in the presence of law enforcement officials and family members of George Floyd, the Minneapolis, Minnesota man whose May 2020 murder by a Minneapolis police officer sparked a wave of protests across the United States.
More follows…
Source Link Biden expected to mark George Floyd murder anniversary with policing executive order