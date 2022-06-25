Biden ‘does not agree with’ expanding US Supreme Court, according to White House press secretary

President Joe Biden “does not agree with” expanding the number of seats on the US Supreme Court in the wake of a decision ending a constitutional right to abortion care, according to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force 1 on 25 June, one day after the court overturned Roe v Wade, Ms Jean-Pierre said the president does not support adding more justices to the nine-member court, which has a conservative majority following three appointments by Donald Trump during his administartion.

The administration and the US Department of Justice have announced support for patients forced to travel to states where abortion care is legal and efforts to protect access to medication abortion, as nearly half the US is poised to outlaw abortion and criminalise care.

She warned of “nightmare scenarios” and “devastating consequences” in the wake of the Roe ruling.

“This is a scary time, we understand that,” Ms Jean-Pierre said. “What happened yesterday … is extreme. That decision is extreme.”

She said the administration has urged Congress “to act to restore Roe and make it the law of the land,” which the Democratically controlled House of Representatives has repeatedly passed but has languished in a deadlocked US Senate.

“If that can’t happen the American public has to use their voice … at the ballot box,” she said.

But she said the president likely will not support progressive demands to expand the number of justices on the nation’s high court, which advocates have argued will combat antidemocratic efforts among the court’s conservative majority, including stripping away the constitutonal right to abortion against overwhelming public support to preserve Roe.

This is a developing story

