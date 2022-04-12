Biden demonstrates how easily ghost guns can be built as he cracks down on firearms

Joe Biden on Monday demonstrated how easy ghost guns are to get hold of and assemble as he cracked down on the privately made firearms.

The US president showed off one of the kits for sale on the internet, pointing out anyone can purchase one and have a gun assembled in under 30 minutes.

“A felon, a terrorist and a domestic abuser can go from one gun kit to a gun in less than 30 minutes,” Mr Biden said of the weapons, which are hard to track as they don’t have serial numbers.

