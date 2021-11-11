Biden crackdown at border cuts Haitian crossings by 90 per cent, officials say

The Biden administration’s crackdown on the roughly 15,000 Haitian migrants who arrived at US-Mexico border crossing in Texas this year appears to be having its desired effect.

The administration triggered fast-track expulsion policies and began sending as many as seven flights of migrants a day back to Haiti, and the number of Haitian migrants trying to cross into the US fell by more than 90 per cent in October, according to preliminary Customs and Border Patrol data.

“The Biden administration has pivoted to a clear, definite position on how it’ll be treating arrival of Haitian migrants,” Cris Ramon, an immigration policy analyst in Washington, told The Washington Post, which obtained the figures. “By leaning heavily on expulsions, it’s making people think twice.”

Last month, about 1,000 Haitians were taken into custody at the border, down from more than 17 times that amount in September, when pictures of a crowded border camp in Del Rio, Texas, along the Rio Grande River, became a scandal for the administration, as did harsh tactics from Border Patrol agents, who charged at families on horseback and made whip-like motions with their reins.

The administration condemned the agents’ tactics and called for an investigation, with vice-president Kamala Harris comparing shocking photos of the enforcement to “images of some of the worst moments of our history where that kind of behavior has been used against the indigenous people of our country, has been used against African Americans during times of slavery.”

At the same time, the administration ramped up its use of Title 42, a Trump-era immigration directive that allows for fast-tracked removals without the normal asylum process, under the guise of protecting public health during the coronavirus. (The policy was the darling of arch-conservative Trump adviser Stephen Miller, a staunch opponent of immigration, and has been condemned as unnecessary by public health authorities .)

Joe Biden ran on a softer approach to immigration than his hard-line predecessor, and the fate of Haitians arriving to the US exemplifies both the ways Mr Biden has changed the US immigration system and kept it the same.

In May, the administration extended temporary protected status immigration protections to Haitian migrants already living in the US without status, noting deportations back to Haiti would be too unsafe given the country’s unstable conditions.

Things have only gotten worse since then, after Haiti’s president was assassinated in July and an earthquake damaged large parts of the country in August. The first half of 2020, the administration curtailed its use of Title 42 against Haitian border-crossers, slashing Haitian expulsions under the programme from 55 per cent in January to just 8 per cent in July.

In other respects, however, the Biden administration looks little different from the Trump administration, including its continued reliance on Title 42, which has been used to expel more than 1.3 million migrants since March 2020.

Even in areas where the administration does want to change things, Republican states and the Supreme Court have blocked Biden from rolling back the Trump administration’s so-called “Remain in Mexico” policy , which stranded thousands of migrants in squalid border camps and shelters Mexico as they waited for their claims to process.

International law experts and rights groups have hammered president Biden for continuing to lock down the border to migrants under public health trappings, even as the US re-opens to international travel.

And some administration officials themselves have resigned.

In September, Daniel Foote, the US special envoy to Haiti, quit in protest of the deportations, saying he “will not be associated with the United States’ inhumane, counterproductive decision to deport thousands of Haitian refugees and illegal immigrants to Haiti” from the US border.

In October, he was joined by Harold Koh, a top State Department legal official, who called the continued reliance on Title 42 “illegal,” “inhumane” and “not worthy of this Administration that I so strongly support.”

Source Link Biden crackdown at border cuts Haitian crossings by 90 per cent, officials say