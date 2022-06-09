Biden considering executive order on abortion rights if Roe v Wade overturned

During his first in-person interview with a late-night host since taking office, US PresidentJoe Biden confided that his administration is assessing their options for signing an exectuvie order on abortion rights in the face of a potential reversal of Roe v Wade later this month.

While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday, the US president discussed a wide range of issues, including gun control laws, inflation and abortion rights, a topic that the late-night host said he was disappointed with the progress being made.

“We’ve moved backwards,” said ABC host Jimmy Kimmel.

For his part, Biden conceded that his administration is weighing their options and is looking at the possibility of issuing executive orders to protect reproductive rights enshrined in the 1973 legislation.

“There’s some executive orders I could employ, we believe. We’re looking at that right now,” the president said, prompting a round of applause from the audience.

The commander-in-chief didn’t provide specific details about what executive orders his administration could issue to protect abortion rights should the landmark legilsation be reversed.

He did, however, concede while discussing gun control with the late-night host that he was cautious about issuing too many of these kind of presidential orders, for fear that he could be “emulating” his predecessor.

“I don’t want to emulate Trump’s abuse of the Constitution and constitutional authority,” he said, noting that former President Donald Trump “passed them out like Halloween candy.”

