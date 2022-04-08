Biden congratulates Ketanji Brown Jackson on confirmation to Supreme Court

US President Joe Biden congratulated Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as she became the first Black woman to be confirmed to the Supreme Court.
“This is a tremendously historic day in the White House and in the country, and this is a fulfillment of a promise the President made to the country,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a press briefing.
Jackson’s nomination was a campaign victory for Biden, who pledged to nominate the first Black woman to the Supreme Court.
