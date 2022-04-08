Biden congratulates Ketanji Brown Jackson on confirmation to Supreme Court

Posted on April 8, 2022 0

US President Joe Biden congratulated Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as she became the first Black woman to be confirmed to the Supreme Court.

“This is a tremendously historic day in the White House and in the country, and this is a fulfillment of a promise the President made to the country,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a press briefing.

Jackson’s nomination was a campaign victory for Biden, who pledged to nominate the first Black woman to the Supreme Court.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Biden congratulates Ketanji Brown Jackson on confirmation to Supreme Court