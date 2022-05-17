Biden condemns ‘poison’ of white supremacy following Buffalo shooting

Posted on May 17, 2022 0

Joe Biden insisted that “evil will not win” as he gave a speech condemning white supremacy following a mass shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, on Saturday (14 May).

An 18-year-old white man has been arrested after allegedly opening fire at the store in a majority-Black neighbourhood.

The US president said what happened in Buffalo amounted to “terrorism.” Police have said they are investigating the shooting as a “racially-motivated hate crime.”

“White supremacy is a poison running through our body politics,” Biden said.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Biden condemns ‘poison’ of white supremacy following Buffalo shooting