Biden calls for US to address ‘stain’ of white supremacist violence

Posted on May 17, 2022 0

Joe Biden has called for the US to address the “stain” of white supremacist violence.

The president made his comments after 10 people were shot dead in a racially-motivated attack in Buffalo on Saturday (14 May) by suspected gunman Payton Gendron.

“Already, the Justice Department has stated publically that it is investigating the matter as a hate crime, a racially-motivated act of white supremacy and violent extremism,” Mr Biden said.

“We must all work together to address the hate that remains a stain on the soul of America.”

