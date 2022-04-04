US President Joe Biden has called on Congress to introduce gun reforms following a mass shooting in Sacramento, California, at the weekend.

Mr Biden said the US needed to ban the sale of privately made firearms, or “ghost guns”, and require extensive background checks on all gun sales, in a statement on Sunday.

He also called for laws to “repeal gun manufacturers’ immunity from liability” for mass shootings, and for further funds for police forces and cities for tackling gun violence.

A dozen others were injured when at least two gunmen took aim at people in Sacramento’s entertainment district on Sunday.

Social media video appeared to show people running for cover and the suspects remain on the run, police have said.

Mr Biden said the US needed do more than mourn, but act.

“Today, America once again mourns for another community devastated by gun violence,” said Mr Biden. “In a single act in Sacramento, six individuals left dead and at least a dozen more injured. Families forever changed. Survivors left to heal wounds both visible and invisible.

“But we must do more than mourn; we must act,” he continued, before calling on Congress to act on a list of reforms that he said “Congress urgently needs to take to save lives.”

More follows

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Biden calls for new gun laws as Sacramento shooting victims named