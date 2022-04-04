Biden calls for ‘brutal’ Putin to face war crimes trial and warns Russia faces more sanctions

Joe Biden will call on Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin, to stand trial before international authorities as a war criminal.

Mr Biden made the remarks to reporters on the White House lawn.

“We have to gather all the details” in order to “actually have war crimes trial,” Mr Biden said on Monday.

The move is not unexpected, and comes after Mr Biden publicly rebuked Mr Putin as a “war criminal” amid images and videos of horrific carnage in previously Russian-held areas of Ukraine.

Mr Biden reiterated his belief on Monday, adding to reporters while referring to Mr Putin: “He is a war criminal.”

More follows…

