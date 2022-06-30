Biden blasts Supreme Court’s ‘outrageous behavior’ at post-Nato press conference

President Joe Biden on Thursday said the Supreme Court’s decision to allow states to force women to give birth against their will is more of a destablising force in the US than the record inflation that has left an overwhelming majority of Americans saying the country is on the wrong track.

Speaking at a news conference at the close of the annual Nato leaders summit, Mr Biden was asked what he tells his counterparts about why many world leaders — and 85 per cent of Americans, according to a recent poll — believe the US is headed in the wrong direction.

Mr Biden replied that the US “is better positioned to lead the world than we ever have been” despite the inflation that has also plagued economies across the globe.

“We have the strongest economy in the world. Our inflation rates are lower than other nations in the world. But one thing that has been destabilizing is the outrageous behavior, the Supreme Court of the United States, and overruling not only Roe v. Wade, but essentially challenging the right to privacy,” he said.

