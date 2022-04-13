President Joe Biden’s administration is preparing to extend a mask requirement for travelers on public transportation that is currently set to expire on 18 April, according to the Associated Press, citing officials familiar with the matter.

A forthcoming reccomendation from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reportedly would extend the requirement for two weeks as the agency monitors an uptick in Covid-19 infections across the US.

The Independent has requested confirmation from the CDC.

The current CDC transit order requires travelers to wear masks for airline travel and on subway trains, buses, taxis, app-based rides and at transit hubs like airports, ferry terminals, subway stations and ports.

The order was initially set to expire on 18 March before its extension through mid-April.

A group of Republican senators have also pressured the administration to lift the mandate entirely, as Republican officials nationwide seek to end government emergency protocols during the ongoing public health crisis .

This is a developing story

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Biden administration to extend travel mask mandate as CDC monitors uptick in Covid-19 cases, report says