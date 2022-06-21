Biden administration to call for nicotine reductions in cigarettes

The Biden administration is planning to require tobacco companies to drastically reduce nicotine levels in cigarettes as part of an ambitious halve to reduce cancer rates.

The proposal would mean all cigarettes sold in the United States would have minimal or non-addictive amounts of nicotine, The Washington Post reported, citing a source familiar with the plan.

It is expected to be unveiled by the Food and Drug Administration as soon as Tuesday, according to The Post.

The Wall Street Journal, which first reported on the policy, said it would “upend the tobacco industry”, and take several years to implement.

