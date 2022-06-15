Biden administration to approve $1bn in additional Ukraine military aid

President Joe Biden is set to approve an additional $1bn in miltary shipments to Ukraine as the beleaguered eastern European country attempts to fend off a Russian invasion.

The move was first reported on Wednesday by the Associated Press, citing senior US officials.

More follows…

