Biden administration files emergency court motion to reinstate vaccine mandate

The Biden administration filed an emergency motion on Tuesday to reinstate its mandate for businesses that employ more than 100 people to either require vaccines or test employees for Covid-19 on a weekly basis, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The Justice Department filed the motion with the Sixth US Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati after the court was designated to be the court that would hear any legal challenge to the mandate.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration released the rules for the mandate that was expected to take effect on 4 January earlier this month.

