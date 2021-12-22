Biden administration extends student loan payment pause

President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday that his administration was extending the pause on federal student loan repayments until May after weeks of federal officials claiming that the pause would end in February.

Mr Biden said in a statement that the decision was made in response to an understanding that millions of Americans with outstanding student loan debt are “still coping with the impacts of the pandemic and need some more time before resuming payments”.

“Given these considerations, today my Administration is extending the pause on federal student loan repayments for an additional 90 days — through May 1, 2022 — as we manage the ongoing pandemic and further strengthen our economic recovery. Meanwhile, the Department of Education will continue working with borrowers to ensure they have the support they need to transition smoothly back into repayment and advance economic stability for their own households and for our nation,” said Mr Biden.

More follows…

