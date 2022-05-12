The Biden Administration has cancelled an oil and gas lease in Alaska while high gas prices pose political problems for the president.

The decision by the Interior Department stops the opportunity to drill for oil in more than a million acres of the Cook Inlet in the southern parts of the state.

The department said in a statement obtained by CBS News that a “lack of industry interest in leasing in the area” led to the decision to “not move forward” with the sale of the lease.

More follows…

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Biden administration cancels sale of oil and gas lease for drilling in Alaska