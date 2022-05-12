Biden administration cancels sale of oil and gas lease for drilling in Alaska

The Biden Administration has cancelled an oil and gas lease in Alaska while high gas prices pose political problems for the president.
The decision by the Interior Department stops the opportunity to drill for oil in more than a million acres of the Cook Inlet in the southern parts of the state.
The department said in a statement obtained by CBS News that a “lack of industry interest in leasing in the area” led to the decision to “not move forward” with the sale of the lease.
