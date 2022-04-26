'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' Trailer Starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani Has Fans Missing Vidya Balan; OG Manjulika Reacts

The much-awaited trailer of Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu starrer ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ is here and it’s pretty decent. While the three-minute trailer promises an entertaining roller-coaster ride, it has also been reminding the audience of Vidya Balan, who essayed the role of Manjulika in the previous instalment which released in 2007.

While the upcoming movie promises to offer more fun, drama and entertainment, the trailer of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ has managed to strike a chord with the audience as lead actors (Tabu, Kartik and Kiara) leave no stone unturned in front of the camera. But the music and theme of the film reminded a few people of Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan’s stellar performances as well. Check out what they have to say here:

No one can match #AkshayKumar sir and #VidyaBalan but honestly, Kartik has tried his best and has given a splendid performance. The trailer was too long but the comedy part was good. The horror element was missing. — AKK (@JacquelineChr1s) April 26, 2022

Ek Taraf tha Vidya Balan ka Aura or ek trf hai ye -The Sasti Monjulika jise dekh k dar nhi hssi aarahi hai 🥹 No hates for kiara , I loved her in Shershah but this one is literally 😂😂. Dum nhi hai trailer me. #BhoolBhulaiyaa2Trailer #KartikAryan #KiaraAdvani pic.twitter.com/F4yXLeLvZC — Dhaakad Aryan 2.O (@DhaakadAryan) April 26, 2022

Disappointed with #BhoolBhulaiyaa2Trailer

👎

No one can match the magic #Priyadarshan–#AkshayKumar#VidyaBalan created.🔥 Had some hope with #KartikAryan but director ruined it.😤 Seems only #luvranjan can get best out of Him.💪 — #Atul💥#Prihviraj🔥 💯FB (@atulakki8) April 26, 2022

Responding to the hype the trailer created online, Vidya (aka OG Manjulika), re-shared the trailer of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ on Instagram and gave it her seal of approval. “Congratulations #BhushanKumar and team for this haunted comedy. The trailer looks familiar yet different…Haha!! …can’t wait to experience this roller-coaster ride again #BhoolBhulaiyaa2,” she captioned the post.

While the makers of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ have finally got a green signal from Vidya, reports of her making a cameo appearance in the upcoming film have been making rounds for a long time now. But with Vidya denying being a part of the project on multiple occasions, seeing her shower ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ trailer with love and expressing her excitement has surely left fans wondering.

Penned by Farhad Samji and Aakash Kaushik, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ is helmed by Anees Bazmee and will feature Tabu, Kartik and Kiara in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release in cinema halls on May 20, 2022.

SEE ALSO: Twitter Responds To Akshay Kumar’s Apology By Digging Up His Old Cigarette Ad

Cover Image: Bhavya Poonia/Mashable India

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' Trailer Starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani Has Fans Missing Vidya Balan; OG Manjulika Reacts