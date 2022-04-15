'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' Teaser Has Kartik Aaryan Entering The Haveli, Chhote Pandit And A Singing Manjulika!

The long-awaited Bhool Bhulaiya 2, a reboot of the original 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa featuring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan is finally arriving this year. The upcoming horror comedy film casts Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and more. Aaryan is all set to take on the role of Rooh Baba in a get-up that has instant recall of Kumar’s portrayal. A lot of the film feels familiar and from the looks of the teaser, it has managed to revive nostalgia for the beloved film.

The teaser of Bhool Bhulaiyaa opens with the familiar song “Ami Je Tomar” – the iconic track sung by a possessed Manjulika. As it plays in the backdrop, we see first see the haveli shrouded in darkness while a door is propped open forcefully. Elsewhere, Kartik Aaryan’s Rooh Baba is gearing up as he puts on black robes and walks into the haveli. However, he isn’t alone. He is joined by fan favourite character Chhote Pandit played by Rajpal Yadav who is reprising his role after the first film. We see him walk alongside Rooh Baba as they seemingly gear up to go up against Manjulika who might be a threat again.

Kartik Aaryan shared the film’s teaser on his social media handles. Watch it here:

SEE ALSO: ‘Dhaakad’ Teaser Sees Kangana Ranaut’s Agent Agni Channel Black Widow In Violent Spy Thriller

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is directed by Anees Bazmee. The film was in production hell and was hit with multiple delays owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. After the latest rescheduling, it arrives in theatres on May 20, 2022.

SEE ALSO: Is Vidya Balan Reprising Her Role Of Monjulika In Kartik Aaryan Starrer ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’? Here’s What We Know

Cover image: T Series/YouTube

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' Teaser Has Kartik Aaryan Entering The Haveli, Chhote Pandit And A Singing Manjulika!