'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' Review: Kartik Aaryan And Kiara Advani Try Their Best But Tabu Steals The Thunder

The audience has been quite curious about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 ever since it was announced, I mean obviously, its predecessor(Bhool Bhulaiyaa) had left quite a benchmark and is even considered a cult classic. However, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has nothing to do with Bhool Bhulaiyaa apart from its theme song, Manjulika and a few recurring characters. Kartik Aaryan replaces Akshay Kumar while Aneez Bazmee replaces Priyadarshani. The star cast also added the powerhouse Tabu and Kiara Advani, who were a great addition to the movie, but Tabu definitely stole the show. The movie’s comedy doesn’t come out very organically and it is veterans like Rajpal Yadav and Sanjay Mishra, whose comic timing will leave you in splits. Overall, director Anees Bazmee has tried very hard to bring back the 2000s comedy genre feel in the movie, but some inconsistencies in the plot coupled with the iconic status of its predecessor, make it feel like there is something missing in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. However, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a mass entertainer and is a perfect movie to watch with your family if you are in the mood for some light-hearted comedy. Is the Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani starrer worth the watch? Read on.

__________________________________________________________________________

Kartik Aaryan’s hook step in the title song had everyone grooving, but his performance? Not very much. Aaryan’s performance in some places seemed a bit forced but also one certain scene in the movie really caught my attention and certainly gave me chills. Kartik’s character Ruhan Randhawa is a free spirit and doesn’t like to be tied down and that’s when he meets Kiara Advani’s, Reet Thakur. Their first meeting is a little cliched and honestly really unrealistic. However, somehow Ruhan and Reet go back to her ancestral home back in Rajasthan to solve a problem but end up creating an even bigger problem by unleashing the one and only, Manjulika. Kiara Advani’s performance was pleasing, but it was nothing new and felt borrowed from her other movies. Eventually, she does play a huge part in how the story unfolds, but not very important.

There are several jump scares in the movie that will make you flinch in the seat and Anees Bazmee has made this one major change in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 by making it a horror comedy rather than a psychological thriller comedy like Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Tabu’s casting was one of the best casting choices for the movie along with Rajpal Yadav and Sanjay Mishra. Tabu looked absolutely stunning in the movie and her performance was (chef’s kiss) really good. The actress manages to steal the show from Kartik and Kiara, but even her brilliant performance get’s lost in the messy storytelling. Tabu plays the role of Reet’s aunt and she is the one that narrates the tale of Manjulika to Ruhan.

Due to a misunderstanding created Kiara and Kartik open the doors of the haveli and unleash the wrath of Manjulika. Tabu, Kartik and Kiara then try to fight back with Manjulika without letting anyone in their family know that the witch has escaped. Bazmee and Aaryan have created a good comedy movie, but not the best. The music score of the movie is also entirely borrowed from the original apart from a few tracks that are forgettable. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has several one liners that manages to garner laughts from the audience, but none iconic. The movie is at a disadvantage because no matter what it will constantly be compared to the original, Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

Final verdict

All in all, the movie is more of a Slapstick comedy at times which will be loved by a family audience but might not impress the audience who are hardcore cinema lovers. It is a great mass entertainer, that will make you laugh and give you chills at times. Tabu emerges as the victor in the movie with her brilliant performance with Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani trailing right behind her.

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' Review: Kartik Aaryan And Kiara Advani Try Their Best But Tabu Steals The Thunder