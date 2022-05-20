'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Dhaakad' Leaked On Tamilrockers And Torrent Sites Just Few Hours After Release

Kangana Ranaut and Kartik Aaryan have fallen prey to the notorious online pirated sites like Tamilrockers and other Torrent sites. Dhaakad and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, that released today were leaked online just few hours after their premiere. Piracy is a punishable offence in India but that still doesn’t stop these sites from leaking movies before or just a day after their release. Just earlier this month, Marvel’s latest movie Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Madness was also leaked online.

As per several media reports, Dhaakad and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 are the latest movies to be leaked online by Tamilrockers. The movie is reportedly available in HD on several torrent sites like Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, 123movies, 123movierulz, Filmyzilla, Telegram and more. Earlier movies like Doctor Strange 2, Acharya, Heropanti 2, Runway 34, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, 83 were also leaked online.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is directed by Anees Bazmee stars Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, Kiara Advani and Rajpal Yadav in the lead roles and is the spiritual sequel of the 2006 iconic movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa. While, Dhaakad is directed by Razneesh Ghai and stars Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta and Saswata Chatterjee. Both the movie are receiving positive to mixed reviews from the audience.

