'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' And 'Kabir Singh' Sequels In Work? Here's What Producer Bhushan Kumar Has To Say

The phenomenal success of Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan and Tabu’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ at the box office has left Kangana Ranaut-Arjun Rampal actioner ‘Dhaakad’ with barely any screens in Mumbai. And while the latter continues to struggle to allure audience to cinema halls, the makers of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ have already started thinking about ways to expand their franchise.

In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, producers Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani were quizzed about the immense success of the franchise, responding to which they confirmed their plans to take the franchise ahead. “We are definitely taking the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise forward. There is enough scope in the premise and we will announce more details at the right time,” they said.

Apart from ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’, the producers even expressed their interesting in turning their 2019 hit ‘Kabir Singh’ into a franchise as well. Hailing Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh as an ‘iconic character’ Kumar added, “I think, our film Kabir Singh can definitely be spun into a franchise. It’s an iconic character and can be taken into a second part,” while Khetani agreed with him.

While the shocking statements left Bollywood fans quite excited, it’ll be interesting to see if the makers decided to go with Kiara-Kartik or choose a new pair in the third instalment of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’. On the other hand, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s 2019 release ‘Kabir Singh’ was a remake of Telugu hit ‘Arjun Reddy’, it managed to excel at the box office despite being mired in a couple of controversies.

Meanwhile, according to trade expert Taran Adarsh, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ which released earlier this month (May 20) has already collected Rs 92.05 crore in the domestic circuit and will soon join the list of movies to cross Rs 100 crore mark at the box office in 2022.

