'Bhool Bhulaiya 2' Trailer: Kartik Aaryan's Rooh Baba And Manjulika Are In To Make You Laugh And Cower But….

The trailer of cult classic Bhool Bhulaiya’s sequel Bhool Bhulaiya 2 was released today after a long wait. The movie stars Kartik Aaryan as the titular lead character along with Kiara Adavani and Tabu. The much-awaited sequel to Priyadarshan’s 2007 iconic horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa has been making headlines ever since it was announced and several fans were upset that the original lead actors Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and more weren’t cast for the sequel. Bhool Bhulaiya 2 has been helmed by Anees Bazmee.

The movie takes place after 15 years of the original events and brings back the singing ghost Manjulika. The trailer gives a glimpse at Kartik Aaryan’s Rooh Baba who is more of a comedian than a baba. The short clip also hints that the ghost of Manjulika will take over Kiara Advani who plays Kartik’s lover. Tabu’s presence in the trailer is not very impactful and hopefully she will have a bigger role in the trailer. The trailer also contains some comic relief moments especially with Rajpal Yadav but we are still very undecided about whether the movie will win over the audience. Watch the trailer of Bhool Bhulaiya 2 here.

Will Akshay Kumar and Viday Balan reprise their roles in Bhool Bhulaiya 2?

The OG Manjulika Vidya Balan cleared around whether she will be making a cameo in Bhool Bhulaiya 2. The actor told Bollywood Hungama, “I think, that would be very unfair to wonder whether it will be able to match. Bhool Bhulaiyaa was great and I think even though they are using the title, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a completely different film. I’d love to watch it though.” She added, “Let’s just say I am not in the film. So I am not going to say anything more.”

Speaking about Akshay Kumar’s cameo, Director Anees Bazmee told Deccan Chronicle Akshay is a very big and very busy star. To justify his presence in a cameo is not possible. I don’t think we will be able to accommodate him. But I am sure he wishes us all the best

