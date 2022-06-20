Beyoncé: How to listen to her new single ‘Break My Soul’ ahead of Renaissance album release

Beyoncé has revealed that her new single “Break My Soul” will be released at 12am ET.

Last week, it was announced that the singer would be releasing her seventh studio album, titled Renaissance, on Friday 29 July.

This will be her first solo release since 2016’s Lemonade, in which she tackled topics such as infidelity, Black womanhood and forgiveness.

On Monday (20 June), a change to the “Formation” vocalist’s social media profile alerted eagle-eyed followers that the first song from the upcoming project was near.

Her profile information on Instagram now reads: “6. Break My Soul – midnight ET”, sharing the time of its release as well as hinting at its placement in the wider album.

For UK fans, this means that the track will be available from 5am on Tuesday (21 June).

Though specific information on how to listen to the song has not yet been announced, it is expected to be available via Tidal, Spotify and Apple Music – platforms on which her album is available to pre-save.

Beyoncé’s Instagram profile announcing new single Break My Soul (Instagram / Beyoncé)

In anticipation of Beyoncé’s new release, her fans have used social media to share their excitement.

“MAMA IS COMING??? EVERYONE GET READY,” wrote one, while another predicted the song’s impact on the music world as a whole: “Oh the music industry is SHAKING.”

