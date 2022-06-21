Beyoncé fans are already obsessed with her new song ‘Break My Soul’: ‘See how her lyrics are affirmations?’

Beyoncé fans are loving the “positivity and light” the singer is sharing through her new song “Break My Soul”.

On Tuesday (21 June), the 40-year-old singer dropped her new single, which is the sixth track on her forthcoming album Renaissance.

On “Break My Soul”, Beyoncé sings: “Motivation/I’m lookin’ for a new foundation, yeah/And I’m on that new vibration/I’m buildin’ my own foundation, yeah.

“You won’t break my soul/I’m tellin’ evеrybody.”

On social media, fans shared their love for the “motivational energy” of the track.

“The mainstream music industry is embracing house music and I’m loving it… Beyonce’s ‘Break my Soul’ is a beautiful ode to life,” one fan wrote. “It’s a carefree, feel-good record that pays attention to the times we’re living in and looks to spread positivity and light through music.”

Another tweet read: “Can’t wait to hear ‘Break My Soul’ in the club with the girls.”

“See how Beyonce’s lyrics are affirmations? Sis said u won’t break my soul!” one commenter added.

“’Break my Soul’ is just too good! Beyonce has done it again and gave us another new sound for her. She’s reinventing herself over and over again. Forever timeless,” another fan wrote.

The new single came after Beyoncé announced she would be releasing her seventh studio album on Friday 29 July.

This will be her first solo release since 2016’s Lemonade, in which she tackled topics such as infidelity, Black womanhood and forgiveness.

On Monday (20 June), a change to the “Formation” vocalist’s social media profile alerted eagle-eyed followers that the first song from the upcoming project was near.

Her profile information on Instagram now reads: “6. Break My Soul – out now”.

