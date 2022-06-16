Beyoncé announces seventh album Renaissance

Beyonce has announced her hotly-anticipated seventh album Renaissance, due to be released on 29 July.

The musician’s first album in six years is the follow-up to the critically-acclaimed record Lemonade.

An Apple Music listing indicates that there will be 16 songs on act i. It is not confirmed what ‘act’ refers to.

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar last year, the singer said that she had been in the studio for a year and a half and felt a “renaissance emerging.”

