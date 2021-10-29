Beyoncé and Jay-Z selling shadowy New Orleans castle estate: report

A mysterious, castle-like historic home in New Orleans linked to Beyoncé and Jay Z is going up for sale . Believe it or not, its rumoured Grammy-winning owners are only the beginning of the intrigue surrounding the multi-million dollar estate.

The home, a 1920s Baroque-style mansion, is fittingly situated at 1527 Harmony Street, and was listed for $4.45 million until being taken off the market on Friday. The house is registered under an LLC owned by Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment company. The LLC, records show, is managed by Beyoncé’s mothers Tina Knowles, according to Dirt . A spokesperson for Beyoncé did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and a call to the phone number listed on records as belonging Parkwood was declined after ringing twice.

The famously private superstar couple haven’t spoken publicly about their connection to the home, but, curiously, a Zillow listing for the property quotes an unnamed Grammy winner.

“The acoustics and vibes are great,” the listing reads. “I did my best writing ever, while watching the sunset from the rooftop garden!”

The URL associated with the property leads to a broken web link.

The home , which the couple reportedly bought in 2015 for an undisclosed sum, is 13,300 square foot, with ivy-covered stone walls, seven beds, and eight baths.

Known as La Casa de Castille, the property was previously a church, a ballet school, and a private residence over the course of the last century. In the 1920s, it was even home to a meeting of the Ku Klux Klan, according to NOLA.com . Among the other curiosities associated with the estate, the house is blurred out on Google maps , and was the site of an alleged arson in July .

Beyoncé has a number of links to the city, having performed at the Super Bowl and filmed music videos there. Her sister, fellow recording artist Solange Knowles, owns a boutique clothing store in the city as well.

The couple also own a $26 million home in East Hampton and an $88 Bel Air estate.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Beyoncé and Jay-Z selling shadowy New Orleans castle estate: report