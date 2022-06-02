Beverly Hills police mocked for bragging about catching thief who took woman’s cup of Starbucks

The Beverly Hills police department has bragged on social media about its officers catching an alleged coffee thief who took a cup of Starbucks from a store in the ritzy California city.

The department, made famous in the Eddie Murphy movies, re-posted a video of its officers returning a woman’s coffee after a short chase on foot. The video was originally posted by the Beverly Hills Unified School District account on Instagram.

“We are so grateful to BHPD for keeping us safe wherever we go in the (Beverly Hills)” they wrote in a caption of the video of officers returning to the store with the pilfered beverage in hand.

And the police department added a playful caption of their own to the video.

“Cop Catches Coffee Caper at Starbucks. #NoCallTooSmall #answerthecall #joinbhpd #starbucks #coffee #brew #grande #drip #latte #espresso #bean.”

Social media users were quick to poke fun at the department for the video – and the chase.

“Great reaction time on a coffee caper. Now catch the ppl who stole $9 million in jewelry,” wrote one Instagram user.

“So glad they handled this dangerous individual. He was going after croissants next,” added another.

