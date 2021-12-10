Beverley Knight ‘fuming’ after ‘rat-arsed’ audience members stop West End musical: ‘Stay your a** at home’

Beverley Knight was left “fuming” after “rat-arsed” audience members interrupted the West End show she was performing in.

The soul singer is currently starring in The Drifters Girl at the Garrick Theatre, which tells the story of the soul group The Drifters and their manager Faye Treadwell.

On Thursday (9 December) night, just a week after the show opened, Knight tweeted her frustration after a series of rowdy theatregoers apparently forced the show to stop.

“Ok. If your intention is to come to the theatre, get rat-arsed, make a scene, disrupt the show thus causing a show-stop? My advice is stay your a** at home,” Knight tweeted.

“People pay to come to the theatre to be entertained, not to endure your foolishness. Done.”

She confirmed that they had been ejected by security, tweeting: “They were [removed], with a quickness. It was [the] second time in as many nights. There is a level of aggression around right now that I do not like.”

In the comments, ticketholders who had attended that night claimed that the show had been “disrupted” by drunk audience members, who were “joining in with the singing & drowning the cast out”.

Adam J Bernard, Tarinn Callender, Matt Henry, Tosh Wanogho-Maud in ‘The Drifters Girl’ (Johan Persson)

“There was a lot of lurching in the interval,” one fan wrote. “Perhaps limit the amount of drinks sold & not allow people to bring bottles in from outside?”

You can read The Independent’s review of The Drifters Girl here.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Beverley Knight ‘fuming’ after ‘rat-arsed’ audience members stop West End musical: ‘Stay your a** at home’