Betty White: Star of Golden Girls and Hot in Cleveland dies at 99

Betty White, the star of The Golden Girls and Hot in Cleveland, has died aged 99.

“Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever,” agent and friend Jeff Witjas told People magazine in a statement on Friday. “I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don’t think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again.”

More follows…

